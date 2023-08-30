Marion’s first thrift store is celebrating their 18th year in a brand new location.

Helping Hands Thrift Store is now located at 218 East Main St. in the former Mike’s TV and Appliance building.

Amanda Baxter, store manager, said she is delighted at the new, expanded space. Now, Helping Hands has nearly 1,800 square feet of retail space, filled with clothing, home décor, toys, books, housewares and more. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We proudly take donations any time we’re open,” said Baxter, “and our board meets every month to donate proceeds to support Smyth County non-profit organizations.”

Amanda and her brother Todd Baxter have formed Baxter Southern Properties, and their first investment in Marion is the purchase of this building. Plans are to build out additional commercial space for lease and additional upper-story apartments to serve the community.

“It’s always a great day when we have young folks get together to get involved in our town,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “The Baxters grew up here in Marion, and are now reinvesting their time, money and efforts into building our community. I couldn’t be happier to have them as part of our historic downtown, and look for more great things to come.”

To learn more about Helping Hands, call 276-685-7967.