VFW Post 4667 in Marion is the recipient of a special flag from Empire Ford & Lincoln in Abingdon.

The 25x30-foot American flag is to be hung at the Smyth County Courthouse to replace the current one, which is getting worn.

The flag was presented during the August meeting of the Post.

Jason Hunter, general manager, spoke about the dealership’s presentation.

“I am incredibly impressed with the hospitality of each and every person here,” Hunter said. “You guys are truly a perfect representation of why we celebrate our veterans and the hard work you continue to do throughout all these years through all these wars through everything none of us really even want to think about. It’s more of an honor than you can ever imagine for us to be able to present this and the honor to see it flying at the courthouse.”

“What you guys do is phenomenal,” Hunter said about the annual display of American flags and crosses at the courthouse in honor of deceased veterans. “Every year I get excited to go up there and stand beside my grandfather’s cross, for a gentleman I never got to meet, who passed away long before I was born. That means a lot, so I guess more than anything else, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, we definitely want to thank you for everything.”

Smyth County Clerk of Court John Graham in talking about the flag said someone, possibly a senator, came through Marion one time during the flag display at the courthouse and described it as the most patriotic town in America.

“I think that big flag on the front of our courthouse is an exclamation point on that statement,” Graham said. “That we are among the most patriotic places in the country.”

Graham introduced Danny and Melissa Eversole of Crockett who donated the giant flag that has been displayed at the courthouse for numerous occasions over the past few years. It came from Los Angeles, California, where it flew from a skyscraper. When new owners of the building decided to take it down, the Eversoles acquired the flag and had planned to fly it at their house but would have needed a 100-foot flagpole, which was not suitable. They happened to be in Marion one day and met Anna Leigh Debord, president of the Smyth County Historical Society, who told them to contact Graham about the flag and then the ingenuity of the town crew devised a way to hoist and display the big flag.

The old flag could continue to be displayed, Graham said, on the side of the former Wells Fargo bank building that has just been purchased by the county or some other location appropriate for it. “It will be displayed,” he said, “and we can continue that tradition as well.”

“Isn’t it nice to live in a community where we highlight these things?” Graham asked. “I really want to thank Danny and Melissa. That’s what started it all.”

Post Commander Mike Wolfe said it has been an honor standing in front of the flag offering a bugle salute for Taps Across America National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day.

Also at the meeting, Emory & Henry College student Erikah Shutters was honored by the Post members for her three and a half months of volunteer work on behalf of the veterans.

Shutters volunteered 14 weeks, 560 hours, from April 24 to July 28 as part of her educational requirement Capstone program in occupational therapy, and earned her degree on Aug. 12.

“She has done a whole lot for the VFW post while she was in this program,” said Sam Rosenbaum, former commander.

Rosenbaum described how Shutters developed and handed out a survey on medical needs of the community. She arranged for 13 other students from the college to clean up donated medical equipment for donation to the community.

“We love her,” he said. “We’re gonna miss her, but we wish her well in her pursuit of doctor of occupational therapy.”

The veterans presented Shutters with a plaque of appreciation.

“You all have been so welcoming and willing to help me in any way possible,” Shutters said. “I couldn’t have chosen a better place to spend 14 weeks and I hope to continue to be back here as much as possible and if you need anything, whatever they need, just get hold of me. I’m so excited I had the opportunity to work with you.”

“This honestly is absolutely amazing. I was not expecting this,” Shutters said of the award. “I didn’t need an award to be here. I’d be thankful with a hug. They have been so kind and so generous. My grandpa was a veteran so this population has always been real special. So getting to come do this in remembrance of him and work with them has been absolutely amazing.”

“So veterans are near and dear to my heart so I knew from the moment we were told about this it was what I wanted to do.”

Shutters said with the capstone program students pick project they want to do.

According to the Emory & Henry College website, “The doctoral capstone is a student-driven experience and project related to their interests and strengths. Capstone experience and project occur during the summer of year 3, after all didactic and fieldwork experiences are complete, and emphasizes the application and dissemination of knowledge gained throughout the doctoral studies into a culminating experiential project. Students engage in prerequisite doctoral preparation classes during their second year of study to explore, create and plan their individualized capstone experience.”

For her study program, Shutters did a Health and Wellness Initiative in which she created a survey about what was needed to help this population, health questions and equipment needs. Copies of surveys are available at the VFW Post and available to the public.