Smyth County School Board member Roger L. “P/Nut” Frye has resigned from his position representing the Saltville District. He has not specified a reason for his resignation.

The board is seeking someone from that district to fill the seat as an interim appointment until November 2024.

The interim appointment will begin on or around Oct. 9. A special election will be held on Nov 5, 2024, to fill the seat.

Frye was first elected in 2017.

During a forum for candidates in 2017, Frye said his focus would be on funding and budgeting as well as infrastructure, continued accreditation of schools, and teacher retention. “Our focus,” he said, “needs to be to retain these high-functioning, quality teachers so that we don’t lose them to surrounding counties and districts.”

Interested applicants have until noon on Monday, Sept. 11, to contact the school board office in Marion.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Smyth County School Board, Tara E. French, Clerk, 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 300, Marion, VA 24354.

Applicants for the Saltville District seat will be announced at the board’s next regular meeting that evening during a public hearing at 6:30 p.m.

Due to a malfunction in the air conditioning system at the county administration building, the school board meeting is scheduled to take place at Saltville Elementary School beginning at 6 p.m.