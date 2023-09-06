After a year of renovation Wytheville’s first museum is set to reopen next week.

The Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum is celebrating its 200th birthday with a celebration on Sept. 13 with a ribbon-cutting, tours and refreshments.

Built in 1823 with local limestone, the structure known as the “Rock House” was originally the home of Dr. John Haller (1780-1839), Wytheville’s first resident physician, said Marcella Taylor, assistant director for the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. Haller and his wife Catherine Salome Goering (1791-1870) had seven children including two daughters who married into the Gibboney family who were local. Family members lived together in the house.

When passing through the area Dr. Haller realized there were no doctors in the community so he went back to Pennsylvania and convinced his wife to come with him to locate in Wytheville, Taylor explained. He also started a medical school to train doctors, was coroner and justice of the peace in the community. He grew herbs and plants at the house to use in medicines.

There is no kitchen in the house. All food was cooked outdoors and brought inside. A large fireplace in the dining room helped heat the rooms and most rooms have a fireplace. Central air conditioning was added at some point except in the attic which served as a bedroom for children.

The house was used for various reasons over the years, Taylor said, including bed and breakfast, gift shop, and family home. It was attacked and suffered damages during the Civil War. The local historical society held events there over the years and the town created its museum department in 1994 with first director Frances Henderson who retired in 2022. Henderson and others have worked to restore the gardens at the back of the house.

“We’re just delighted by how everything looks.” Taylor said of the renovations. “We want to preserve it for another 200 years.”

The doctor’s wife entertained and decorated the house with wallpaper which he had acquired. Restoration has included efforts to use wallpaper resembling what might have been used in the 19th century.

“The wallpaper was something new and she was really proud of that,” Taylor said of Mrs. Haller.

“Mrs. Haller, they say, that she was one of the first to bring tomatoes here,” Taylor said. “People didn’t grow tomatoes. We’re thankful that she did that. And she was a cookie maker. We have some of her tins and things like that where she would make special cookies and leave them on the doorstep for area kids. That was her thing.”

After more than 140 years in the Haller-Gibboney family, the house was purchased by the town of Wytheville in 1967 from Kathleen Campbell, the great-great granddaughter of Dr. Haller. A plan to turn the house into a museum became a reality in 1972 when it opened to the public and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Touring the house, visitors can get a glimpse of what life was like in Wytheville in the 19th century. Period furniture, furnishings and artifacts tell the stories of one of the town’s first families.

Due to structural issues, the museum closed over a year ago to undergo renovations. The over $300,000 Stabilization and Restoration Project began in October 2022.

“Building & Design received the contract for the work which included strengthening and replacing the basement’s undersized and damaged structural and load-bearing supports as well as strengthening the repairing the failing stairway system and weakened floor joists,” said Taylor.

Additional work, Taylor said, included installing a porch drain and lattice work on the Tazewell Street side porch, replacing copper gutter/downspouts and chimney caps, window frames and sash repair, plaster repair, installing wallpaper in the dining room, second and third floor landing repair, and repainting the interior and exterior.

“In addition to budgeted funds from the town of Wytheville, financial support also came from a $50,000 Wythe Bland Foundation grant as well as financial support from the Wythe County Historical Society and Camrett Logistics,” said Taylor. “Wythe County Historical Society paid for the structural engineering report that was initially completed for the Rock House last summer.”

“An incredible team from Building & Design of Wytheville, Town of Wytheville Public Works and Prosim Engineering, as well as our museum staff, have spent many months on this project,” said Taylor. “We are delighted to share the wonderful work that has been done to repair and preserve this historic landmark.”

“The Rock House is the bedrock of historic downtown Wytheville and we are excited to reveal the stunning restoration that has breathed new life into this national treasurer, from the ground up, and inside and out,” said Grant Gerlich, director of the Town of Wytheville Department of Museums. “We are delighted to show the results. As the first history museum in Wytheville, the Rock House will continue to be a beacon of discovery for future generations.”

Visitors will be welcomed by Kaye Early, a tour guide at the museum.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a ribbon-cutting followed by free tours until 1 p.m.

The museum is located at 205 Tazewell Street in Wytheville. Regular museum hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.)

These are tour hours for all four town of Wytheville-operated museums which include the Thomas J. Boyd Museum (1983), the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum (2011), and the Homestead including the Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum (2023). Admission fees are (adults) $5 for the Rock House, Boyd, and Great Lakes to Florida, $10 for Homestead ($20 for all four), and half-price for children ages 6-12. Seniors 65 and older get $1 off admission. There are three other museums in the town.