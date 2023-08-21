Wytheville’s Dollar Tree remained closed on Monday following a weekend car crash that damaged the store but didn’t result in any injuries.

According to the Wytheville Police Department, first responders were dispatched to 360 Commonwealth Drive at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday after getting a call that a vehicle had crashed through the glass storefront and was still inside.

Officers found a 2004 Mercury Marquis inside the business and identified the driver as 92-year-old Betsy Sexton Wynn of Wythe County.

Police said Wynn, although shaken up, wasn’t injured. Wytheville Fire and Rescue evaluated her on scene.

Damage to the car was estimated at $4,000 with damage to the Dollar Tree, including an office and checkout line, estimated at $7,000.

On Monday, plywood covered the crash hole and a “closed” sign was taped at the store’s entrance.

Calls to the local store number resulted in a busy signal.

No charges were filed in the crash, but the WPD said it had asked the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to review Wynn’s ability to drive.