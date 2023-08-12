South Florida native Andrew Trudeau found his calling when his father bought a farm in Rural Retreat ripe with wild berries.

Trudeau saw the opportunity for a business and created Blue Ridge Berries now available at the Wytheville Farmers Market and online.

“My father bought the farm two years ago as his retirement,” said Trudeau. “He’s just relaxing on the farm so I decided to make a business out of it for him to help with his retirement. We have probably between 50 and 80 acres of wild berries growing on the property, blackberries and black raspberries, so I saw an opportunity, because I’m a healthy eater myself, so I know the wild berries are healthier than the cultivated berries. I’ve always wanted to be a farmer and once my dad bought the farm I took a short cut and moved out this way.”

Trudeau said that his family is from South Florida originally. They grew up close to the beach and he said that in retirement his father wanted to get closer to the mountains.

“He just wanted to get closer to nature and I love the farm life as well,” he said.

Trudeau is a realtor who now has a home and real estate license in Raleigh and is spending the summers on the farm. He and his fiancée are planning a wedding and he has a brother who helps occasionally on the farm.

He said he was scouring the region for farmland at a reasonable cost and looking in Southwest Virginia found the land in Rural Retreat. The property of about 128 acres had been owned by a town doctor and after his death the timber on the property was cleared making room for the berries to grow back. No one cleared the land for pasture so the berries continued to thrive and when the Trudeau’s bought the land Andrew saw the business potential.

“Most farmers look at that and say that’s a headache, but I saw the opportunity,” he said, “because I come from a city where we value the wild berries a lot.”

“I love berries,” Trudeau said. “The berries have always been a staple of my life. And you know berries are everyone’s favorite. The wild is what makes them so valuable. They’re wild berries which means we didn’t plant them and Mother Nature takes care of everything for us. Blueberries are my favorite, so we’re planting blueberries so we’ll have cultivated blueberries.”

This is his first year in business with the berries and first year at the farmers market. He takes orders online and can sell his berries anywhere but can’t sell jams over the state line until he gets his commercial kitchen approved.

This first year Trudeau is doing everything from harvesting to making jams to selling. Harvest season is early June to late August. He plans to continue to grow the business and hopes to become one of the leading jam brands on the East Coast. He is concentrating now on creating the brand and getting it known.

“Everything’s been awesome,” he said of the farmers market. “Great customers, plenty of renewed customers. Everyone loves the jams. It’s nice to hear what everyone does with the berries. I’ll have people come up and say they put them on their ice cream, cereal, cobblers.” And they sometimes mix the jam with jalapeno peppers and other things and buy the berries to make their own jam, he said.

Trudeau offers berries and jams at the Wytheville Farmers Market and online. You can get more information at contact@blueridgeberries.com, www.BlueRidgeBerries.com or on Facebook at Blue Ridge Berries. Or call 954-609-6299.