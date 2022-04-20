Suspect in New York murder jailed in Abingdon

A suspect in the murder of a surgical physician’s assistant in New York was arrested during a traffic stop in Washington County and is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Jacob Klein, who is reportedly from Virginia, worked in New York also as a physician’s assistant. He was taken into custody without incident Friday night in Washington County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Klein, 40, is wanted on murder charges in New Scotland, New York, for allegedly killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi.

According to published reports, it’s alleged Klein traveled to the town near Albany, New York, by plane, where he is suspected of killing Rabadi, the husband of Klein’s former girlfriend, in a gruesome scene with multiple stab wounds.