You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wytheville church plans to hand out food Friday
0 comments

Wytheville church plans to hand out food Friday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Wytheville First Assembly of God will hand out free frozen meat at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The church at 300 Cassell Road in Wytheville is expecting 2,000 boxes consisting of pork patties, pulled pork, chicken taco meat and sloppy joe meat to be delivered through Convoy of Hope.

The church’s pastors said it has worked with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit from Missouri, on multiple occasions.

On July 23, Convoy of Hope reported it had delivered more than 50 million meals in response to COVID-19.

All boxes at Wytheville First Assembly of God are free. No information is required. The church will have a drive-through lane where the food will be loaded into vehicles.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics