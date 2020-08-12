Wytheville church plans to hand out food Friday

Wytheville First Assembly of God will hand out free frozen meat at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The church at 300 Cassell Road in Wytheville is expecting 2,000 boxes consisting of pork patties, pulled pork, chicken taco meat and sloppy joe meat to be delivered through Convoy of Hope.
The church’s pastors said it has worked with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit from Missouri, on multiple occasions.
On July 23, Convoy of Hope reported it had delivered more than 50 million meals in response to COVID-19.
All boxes at Wytheville First Assembly of God are free. No information is required. The church will have a drive-through lane where the food will be loaded into vehicles.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.