Southern Manna Soup Kitchen opens again to record numbers of guests

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Debbie Bise has got joy in her heart again.

Bise, who prepares hot, homemade meals for Southern Manna Soup Kitchen in Glade Spring, served a record number of meals earlier this month when the dining room opened back up for the first time in nine months.

The volunteer-run soup kitchen, which operates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday in the downtown Senior Citizen Center, switched to providing carryout meals for its clients last August due to regulations during the pandemic.

“The dining room is once again open,” said Bise, who refers to the soup kitchen as her “happy place.”

Bise spends every Friday preparing food for the community so that a hot meal is always available for those who are hungry for home cooking and those who relish the warm fellowship they find inside the doors. Bise said it’s not uncommon for senior citizens who live alone to meet on Fridays to enjoy the comfort of friends.

At the end of the day, any leftover meals are taken to shut-ins in the community.

“We’ve been averaging between 90 and 110 people each week, and then it started climbing to 120 and 130, and today we had 139, the most we’ve ever served,” said Bise as she tidied the kitchen after a busy morning of cooking the food last week.

That’s the good news, she said.

“The bad news is donations are very low right now.”

The soup kitchen, which operates solely on donations from the community, ran into financial woes about six years ago when Bise was afraid she’d have to close the soup kitchen because of low funds.

As a result, community members pitched in and donated money to help keep their favorite meeting spot going. “Because of word of mouth, I even got a donation from someone in Oregon,” she said.

“I hate to have to ask the community again for help, but I’m hoping people will step up and help out so that we can stay open.”

Bise, who does all of the cooking and grocery shopping for the Friday meals, said higher prices at the grocery store is adding more pressure to making ends meet.

“I’m spending more money at the store, but it’s just not coming back in.”

Bise estimated she spends about $200 in order to feed more than 100 people each week. “That’s less than $2 per person per meal. With the rise in prices, I’m spending nearly $3 per person.

“I want to serve good-quality, home-cooked meals. I don’t want to cut corners,” she said.

“Today we had chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, peas, oatmeal cookies and fruit. And we had enough food to serve everyone. In 11 years, I’ve never run out of food,” said Bise, who said it reminds her of the fish and loaves Bible story.

“I go through valleys where I don’t have enough volunteers to help on Fridays, but the money is good. Right now, I have plenty of volunteers, but there’s no money,” Bise said.

Marguerite Groux of Glade Spring, who goes by Margret, has volunteered at the soup kitchen for three years.

“Two weeks ago, the dining room finally reopened, and we saw faces we hadn’t seen since August last year during the pandemic,” said Groux. “At the end of the shift that day, everyone was just smiling and hugging. I have to say the best word to describe it was ‘healing.’

“The food is fantastic, but an important component is socialization. We see each other every week.”

Bise agreed that the simple act of volunteerism is a powerful thing.

“This place is such a blessing. It’s a happy place where people gather to eat a meal and visit with their neighbors or people they haven’t seen in a while,” she said. “They laugh and talk. It’s just a happy place.”

Bise tries to make the room look as homelike as possible. She always has a vase of flowers sitting out. A picture frame near the serving area contains special inspirations, whether it’s a poem or a Bible verse.

She arrives at the kitchen by 6 on Friday mornings, trickled in by a number of volunteers who prepare drinks, set the tables and roll silverware. By 9 a.m., a group of community musicians file in, arriving early to set up their guitars, banjos and other instruments to play while serenading the volunteers while they work. The music is added enjoyment for the crowd after the meal has been served.

“It’s a joy to prepare meals for your family, and I get to do this every week for people who are like family to me.”

A donation box at the entrance to the dining room invites visitors to toss in a few bucks to help with expenses. Even that box has been running low, she said.

“If you’re not able to donate money, we understand. But, if you can, every little bit helps.”

A few donations by mail are pulling her through the thin time, she said. She has just enough money in the bank account to buy next week’s meal.

“I’m just taking one week at a time.”

To make donations, make checks payable to Southern Manna, P.O. Box 1048, Glade Spring, Virginia, 24340.

Check out the menu each week by visiting Southern Manna Soup Kitchen on the “Events” Facebook page.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.