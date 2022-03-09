Wandering Around Washington: What's coming this spring

This past week’s touch of spring in the air could signal exciting developments coming to Abingdon in Washington County, Virginia.

And four of the developments to watch will come after years of squabbles over what to do next.

Look this spring for the opening of the Fields Penn House as a new tourism center for Abingdon. I’ve also gotten word from the town that the back lot could be used by the farmers market nearby on busy Saturday mornings. This house had been falling down over the past several years, and town leaders were at a loss to know what to do next with it. But it’s now going to be a new visitor center. For years, it was a small museum.

After even more years of trying to figure out how to get things going, the Abingdon sports complex is also slated to open this spring. It promises to be a beautiful addition worthy of great games and fun gatherings.

Sometime between March and May, you can also look for the 1907 Confederate monument to leave the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse and be moved to a new location at the County Government Center near Virginia Highlands Community College. This comes after more than a year of debate of what to do with statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy. Some may still debate the meaning of the Confederate soldier with his rifle. But that statue is indeed a handsome piece of art. And county leaders chose to save it.

Beyond Abingdon, and near the end of the spring, you can also look for more of the Mendota Trail to open. This railroad turned into a trail had been the site of landowners saying that the skinny piece of land where the railroad operated was actually only a right of way. And when the railroad no longer operated, those landowners said that land should have been returned to them. But research into land deeds proved otherwise. And now what promises to be a 12.5-mile-long trail will soon come close to the finish line, opening a major tourist attraction in Washington County.