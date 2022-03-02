Wildlife-themed exhibit runs through April 9 at Abingdon Arts Depot

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Arts Depot is going to the dogs — and cats, birds and other animals.

The art gallery opened the new artist exhibit “Animal Magnetism” last week, featuring the original works of resident members as well as community artists.

An opening reception to meet and greet the artists was held last Saturday at the gallery.

The exhibit features 45 pieces of work by 34 artists, some of whom entered two pieces of work.

According to Karen Moore, arts administrator for the gallery, the first-time animal-themed exhibit was left open for artists to interpret according to their own inspirations, using a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, sculpture, stained glass, ceramic and photography. Entries were not limited to animals from a particular geographic area.

The show may be the only exhibit at the Abingdon gallery this year that involves entries from the public at large. “We need to reserve the Spotlight Gallery for juried artists and the upcoming juried fine arts exhibit during the Virginia Highlands Festival,” said Moore.

“In this show, contributing artists have portrayed a broad range of species, both domesticated and wild. I think that topic alone will draw people,” she said.

Moore sees an uptick in visitors anytime the gallery can include community artists.

“Large group shows tend to attract family and friends, which helps our visitor pool increase a bit.”

Shows like this one demonstrate the inspiration human beings can feel for other species, she said.

“Personally, I think it has to do with compassion. Our connection to the larger world helps us identify with those who are different from ourselves yet share the same love of life.”

The artists

The exhibit includes the work of several community artists.

Kevin Burrill painted a red-bellied woodpecker and a red wolf on wood.

Greg Howser created his rendition of a cat. “The cat is one of my favorites in the exhibit,” said Moore. “His artwork is very popular. We usually can’t keep one on the wall here before it’s sold.”

Artist Theresa McGrath made a ceramic piece entitled “Working from Home” that depicts a whimsical hen wearing an apron.

A terracotta sculpture by Helen French portrays a ram mounted on a piece of wood that resembles a cliff.

The exhibit also includes artwork by resident artists.

Steven Reeves will melt the hearts of visitors when they see his cat portrait, “Kitty Kitty.”

Joyce Samuel used watercolors to paint an elephant in its natural habitat.

Carina Karlsson created a three-dimensional assemblage entitled, “3X Cooler Than a Unicorn.”

Rita Nabors painted a fawn, and Sara Reese created a ceramic butterfly perched on drift wood. Both of these works have sold.

The exhibit closes April 9.

Follow the Abingdon Arts Depot on Facebook, or by visiting www.abingdonartsdepot.org. Call the Arts Depot at 276-628-9091 for more information.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.