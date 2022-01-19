Dulcimer lessons offered at Meadowview Arts Center

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — If you’ve always wanted to play the dulcimer, now’s your chance to learn.

Anne Lough, an internationally known traditional musician with more than 30 years OF experience in performing and teaching, will conduct a three-hour dulcimer workshop on Saturday, Jan. 22, hosted by the Meadowview Arts Center.

“I’m calling this the “Welcome to the Mountain Dulcimer” workshop,” said Lough. The stringed instrument also goes by the names Appalachian, lap and fretted dulcimer, she explained.

The lesson will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the restored 1906 train depot in the Meadowview town square.

“We are delighted to have someone with such extensive musical experience teach the class,” said Susan Powers, president of the 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. Additional dulcimer lessons will be offered based on interest from the community.

“The art of dulcimer playing is part of our Appalachian heritage — a culture we don’t want to see disappear,” said Powers.

“This music is a lot like storytelling. It gives us the opportunities to sit face-to-face and listen to those stories.”

Years ago, people sat on their front porches and played music, she said. “I want this arts center to become known as the community front porch.”

Lough is hopeful a regular-meeting dulcimer group will spring from the lessons, allowing people to gather on a regular basis to enjoy dulcimer playing and the fellowship that goes along with it.

No experience necessary

No experience is necessary to participate in the workshop. Dulcimers will be provided for participants during the workshop.

In just one lesson on Saturday, Lough will teach her students to play five or six traditional songs, including “You Are My Sunshine,” “Go Tell Aunt Rhody” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

“And also the song ‘Boil Them Cabbage Down,’” said Lough. “We jokingly call it the national anthem of the dulcimer world.”

The mountain dulcimer is one of the easiest stringed instruments to learn to play. The dulcimer’s three strings are easier to push than guitar or banjo strings and simple songs can be learned by fretting the first string and strumming across the instrument.

Even people with arthritis in their hands can learn to play, said Lough.

“You don’t have to read music or have any musical experience. And you can sound good from the beginning — that draws more people to this instrument.”

A sense of rhythm and keeping a steady beat are helpful skills when it comes to learning the dulcimer.

“If you can tap your toe or clap your hands in rhythm, you can strum across the strings in rhythm. Melodies are learned by ear or by a simple numbering system,” Lough said.

Steeped in traditional music

Music has always been an important part of her life.

“I’m a child of the ’60s. I’ve always loved traditional music,” said Lough, who grew up in Northern Virginia. Steeped in traditional music, she earned a music education degree from Murray State University in Kentucky and a Master of Music Education degree from Western Carolina University.

While living in Kentucky, she heard a recording of Appalachian dulcimer player Jean Ritchie.

“It changed my life forever,” Lough said.

“I had never heard the dulcimer before that day. I had played the autoharp and guitar, but the dulcimer was such an authentic sound.”

She quickly fell in love with the sweet and relaxing sounds produced by the mountain dulcimer.

Determined to learn the traditional instrument, Lough taught herself to play in the 1980s with the help of a book written by Ritchie.

“I didn’t realize at the time that the old ballads I loved so much were still a vibrant part of the Southern Appalachian culture. The dulcimer is probably the most traditional Southern Appalachian instrument as far as its heritage.

“The fiddle came from Europe and the banjo from Africa, but the dulcimer evolved right here in Southern Appalachia.”

Lough loved the unique sounds of the mountain dulcimer so much that she incorporated it into an early family band, Home Remedy, featuring her husband Rob and their musically inclined four daughters.

The musician went on to master both the mountain and hammered dulcimers, performing and teaching at festivals, workshops and school residences, as well as traveling to Scotland, Ireland, England and Belgium to teach and enjoy the camaraderie among an international dulcimer community.

Mountain dulcimers are played by fretting and strumming the strings, whereas the hammered dulcimer is a multistringed trapezoidal instrument that is played by striking the keys with a pair of special mallets called hammers.

She also has stayed busy presenting Appalachian culture and heritage through Road Scholar programs and at various venues throughout the Appalachian region.

Her skills at playing the stringed instrument have brought her much acclaim. She’s also well known for her traditional singing, storytelling and folk dance.

She has been a regular instructor at the prestigious John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, North Carolina, for 30 years and has taught at the Swannanoa Gathering, Western Carolina Dulcimer Week, Augusta Heritage Dulcimer Week, the Great American Dulcimer Convention and Kentucky Music Week and at numerous other festivals and workshops throughout the East and Midwest.

After residing in the Waynesville, North Carolina, region for 30 years, Lough and her husband moved to Southwest Virginia in 2019 to enjoy a quieter, pastoral lifestyle.

Since moving here, she has taught at the Henderson School in Marion and the Mountain Music School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Every venue Lough had booked in 2020 was canceled due to COVID. Using Zoom, the video conferencing software app, she was able to continue teaching workshops, staying connected to the dulcimer community. Through the virtual platform, Lough has taught students from as far away as Australia.

Cost of the workshop is $50. To register for the mountain dulcimer class, visit www.meadowviewac.org and click on “Book Classes” at the top of the page.

Visit the Meadowview Arts Center on Facebook for upcoming class offerings.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.