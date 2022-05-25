Wandering Around Washington: Abingdon, county should not go to war

Abingdon’s director of finance, Steve Trotman, has found that the town is spending about $750,000 a year to pay for Washington County residents — with the taxes of townsfolk.

That includes about $530,000 for county folks to use the Coomes Recreation Center, plus another $250,000 to answer rescue calls in Washington County through Abingdon’s fire department.

Now, he’s suggesting the town’s incoming town manager should have a talk with county folks on these matters when he gets to town in June.

Yeah, well, wait a minute. So the town has a recreation center that’s actually costing more than $1 million a year to operate. And they’re bringing in only $250,000 a year to cover that.

But first — isn’t that deficit what the town’s tourism industry is for?

Consider: A little town the size of Abingdon may not be able to afford to have the Coomes Center with its swimming pools, playground and assisted amenities. As one town official told me years ago, “If you didn’t have a tourism industry, you would not have something like the Coomes Center here.”

Nope. I don’t recall who said that. But it does make sense. Maybe the lodging taxes should help pay for the center?

As for fire calls, well, a general overlap is expected and agreed upon by rescue personnel. It’s called mutual aid.

All this needs to be worked out — possibly with higher fees for county residents at the Coomes Center and maybe with the town asking the county for more financial help to support its fire department.

But should the new town manager rush out of the gate and wage war with the county supervisors and staff?

Well, that’s practically what happened with the last town manager, who fearlessly attacked the county folks in the fight to keep the Washington County Courthouse on Courthouse Hill in 2019.

And then? Well, the tension remained with the county folks. And a few folks in town eventually started to lobby for him to leave his post less than three years after he arrived.

Ultimately, he did, through several people were also left wondering why.

Throwing another town manager into another fight at Wolf Hills — at least in his earliest days — could make it hard to make friends and find an eventual compromise on all of this.