Wandering Around Washington: Crooked Road founders made gold out of chance meeting

Todd Christensen was one of two founding fathers of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

That tourism trail and economic development project began with a chance meeting of Christensen and the late Joe Wilson in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2002.

Christensen was a housing and development guy with ties to Richmond, Virginia — where he lives today. And, about 20 years ago, he worked to get the Ralph Stanley Museum open at Clintwood, Virginia.

Wilson was a longtime concert promoter who helped develop the Blue Ridge Music Center at Grayson County, Virginia.

About a decade ago, I sat down with these men at what was then known as Heartwood in Abingdon, Virginia.

The pair told me how they started the music trail with a series of ideas that would link the Blue Ridge Music Center to the Ralph Stanley Museum.

Officially founded in 2004, The Crooked Road follows across Washington County on U.S. Highway 58 — from Whitetop to the Scott County line near Ketron and Pullontown.

This month, I caught up again with Christensen, who lived for eight years in Abingdon while helping nurture the new “creative economy” of Southwest Virginia.

At 71, Christensen recalls The Crooked Road — and Weldon — with a lot of laughs.

For one, the businesslike Christensen had to hire somebody to live with the often-dreamy Wilson to encourage Wilson to finally finish writing a guidebook on The Crooked Road.

It seems Wilson was in love with Grayson County but not so familiar with Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties — until he finally made a push to visit those locations, Christensen said.

Ultimately, that book was released in 2006.

“Joe helped us a lot in making sure we got the history right,” Christensen said. “Joe was the king of content. He just gave us so much time.”

The Crooked Road survived and thrived. But the two founding fathers would ultimately leave the project.

Wilson died in 2015.

“I loved Joe,” Christensen said. “I loved him so much.”

Christensen left the organization a couple of years after Wilson’s death and now keeps busy with consulting work — actually, helping other folks start their own music trails in other localities.

What began as a chance meeting in Asheville and became headquartered in Abingdon was eventually emulated by tourism promoters in Tennessee and West Virginia, promoting their own musical heritages.

And while Christensen says The Crooked Road was a plan to develop communities with a new economy, he knows that the ticket to success was built on the celebration of musical traditions and the down-home hospitality of Southwest Virginia.

“We never made any pretense that we were making up stuff out of Mount Olympus,” he said. “We were trying to help Southwest Virginia do some economic [restructuring].”

In the end, Christensen wanted Southwest Virginia to be a brand, he said.

“You can call it things like Heart of Appalachia, and that’s fine. But nobody knows what that means.”

Christensen laughed.

“A lot of it was to get that brand established,” he said.

“And the music is the key to branding yourself.”