Art teacher provides illustrations for Glade Spring writer's book

BRISTOL, Va. — A Washington County, Virginia, elementary art teacher has dedicated a new children’s book she illustrated to her young students.
When Aria Asbury, an art teacher for Bristol Virginia Public Schools, was asked to illustrate “Trixie’s Christmas Surprise,” a holiday story written by Glade Spring resident Janet Lester, she didn’t expect to get a helping hand from such a young audience.
“Trixie’s Christmas Surprise: The Many Adventures of Trixie, the Holstein Cow” is the second in a series of books that shares the life of Trixie, a Holstein cow born and raised on the Lester family farm in the early 2000s. The author’s first book, “Trixie Goes to the Fair,” is a charming tale that follows the Holstein cow around the county fair as she sees, smells, tastes and hears her surroundings.
Asbury, known as “Ms. Razzbury” by her Stonewall Jackson Elementary students, kept the children closely involved with her project so they could learn as she went along.
The art teacher drew the illustrations for the book during her free time in the evenings after teaching at four different elementary schools during the week.
“I loved doing the illustrations for this book, even though it was hard to juggle it with being a teacher,” she said. “Being an art teacher and a book illustrator are really the best of both worlds.”
The teacher shared her designs with the students each week as the design process went along.
“All of my students, particularly those at Stonewall Jackson, have responded so positively from seeing the pages in the rough-sketch stage. They’ve even suggested the different colors that I should use,” said Asbury.
“It’s been so much fun for them and a good learning experience. Some of the students said they want to write their own books.”
Story comes to life
The book also is dedicated to Lester’s son, Jake, who showed Trixie at the county fair for many years, winning ribbons and trophies.
Lester, who retired as supervisor of elementary schools in Washington County in 2021 after 35 years with the school system, said finally having the opportunity to write the books is the answer to a lifelong dream. She has written poetry since she was a young girl.
The new fictional story, based on real characters, begins in late fall after the county fair, as Jake the farmer prepares for winter by harvesting the season’s last cutting of hay. Decorating for Christmas is one of Jake’s favorite things to do. On a snowy Christmas morning, he finds that his cow Trixie has given birth to a heifer calf. He names her Grace and surprises the mother cow with a red bell for her collar.
The book contains illustrations of Lester’s palomino horse, Honeybee, her cat named Patches and her border collie Miss Tip.
Actual photographs of Trixie and her calf from the Lester farm are included on the back cover of the book. “Trixie blessed us with three heifer calves during her lifetime,” wrote Lester, “each one a winner in our eyes and a constant reminder of the legacy of a special Holstein cow named Trixie.”
The illustrations for the book help the story come to life, said the author.
“It’s like Aria can read my mind. She sees the same things I saw when I was writing the story. Our connection is amazing.”
Asbury confessed she had never drawn a cow when she was asked to illustrate Lester’s first book in 2019.
While the first book focused on the sights and sounds at the county fair, Lester’s new book required Asbury to pay close attention to farm life surrounding her Meadowview home.
While on a jog, Asbury often stopped in front of cow pastures to study the anatomy of cows and how best to draw them. “It’s easy to spot cool-looking barns and silos in the area. They give me a fresh perspective on my illustrations.”
Lester is already planning another book in the series for spring 2022. This one will be about Trixie and the mystery of a lost egg.
“Trixie’s Christmas Surprise: The Many Adventures of Trixie, the Holstein Cow,” ($10, Hoot Books Publishing,) can be purchased online at Amazon and at the Abingdon branch of Southern States, Russell County Cooperative.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.