Mystery quilt raffle to benefit nonprofit

ABINGDON, Va. — Two local artists have combined their quilting skills to benefit an Abingdon nonprofit organization.

Mary Warner of Bristol, Virginia, and Marty Gail of Abingdon, both huge talents in their own rights, collaborated together to make and donate their handmade quilt to Holston Mountain Artisans to be raffled off by the end of the year.

Andrea Rhoten, director of the Abingdon cooperative, said money raised from the raffle will support ongoing programs and classes at the cooperative.

Both artists, whose years of quilting exceed more than 50 years combined, say their donation is a good way to give back to the cooperative that has served the region for more than 50 years.

Together the women began their work on the quilt in late 2020 and finished it last month. Gail machine-sewed the quilt pieces together for the top portion of the quilt before Warner attached the layers and hand-stitched the fabrics, a process that took her 50 hours to complete.

The queen-size quilt is made from all-cotton fabrics, a blend of blues, grays and browns.

“The colors work well together. It’s got neutral colors and can go well in any room,” Gail said.

The quilt, named “Grassy Creek,” was designed by Bonnie Hunter of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, as a mystery quilt, put together by clues frequently provided by the designer until the quilt is completed and the design is revealed.

“You don’t know what the quilt will look like until the very end,” said Gail.

A label sewn on the underside of the quilt tells the story.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for a book of five. The Grassy Creek quilt can be seen at Holston Mountain Artisans in the next few weeks before it travels through town to be on display at various locations in town. Check the Facebook page for Holston Mountain Artisans for locations where the quilt will be displayed.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the cooperative and designated locations throughout the year.

The raffle will be conducted in December during Santa’s Workshop at the cooperative.

About the quilters

Gail, originally from Ohio, started quilting when she was in the late 20s. After a 10-year hiatus, she became reconnected with the craft when she moved to Abingdon in 1997.

After quilting for 35 years, Gail estimated she has made as many as 300 quilts, mostly baby quilts. Many of her quilts are donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Service in Bristol, Virginia.

She is a member of First Frontier Quilters in Kingsport and Wolf Hills Quilters in Abingdon.

Warner also has been quilting for numerous years.

While traveling with her husband, a diplomat with the U.S. State Department, she was introduced to quilting by a friend in the Dominican Republic who helped her pass the time while on bed rest during her second pregnancy.

“She taught me basic hand stitches she had learned from her grandmother. It was a good way to learn,” Warner said.

With no internet or quilting classes available, the beginner quilter resorted to using her imagination to gain quilting knowledge. By the time the couple moved to Australia in 2003, the self-taught quilter had access to quilting classes and shops.

The quilter later moved to Malawi, a country in southeast Africa, one of the least developed countries in the world. She was able to teach quilting to the ladies who needed it as a means of survival.

“It was an amazing feeling to have helped these women who were so appreciative to learn the skills. I saw them go from having little or no skills to buying their own fabrics and supplies and being able to sell their quilted items,” she said.

Holston Mountain Artisans is located at 214 Park St. in Abingdon. Check out the cooperative on Facebook, or visit www.holstonmtnarts.org.

New spring hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

