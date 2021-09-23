Expecting in COVID-19: Families deal with unexpected challenges of having babies in quarantine

Meares, who is technical services librarian at Washington County Public Library, said the hardest thing they had to sacrifice was not being with family and friends during the pregnancy. Meares said she went her entire pregnancy without seeing her family who live in South Carolina. “I was looking forward to baby showers and shopping, and that just didn’t happen for us.”

Her husband had to watch the first ultrasound of their baby on his phone from the car. After that, he was allowed to attend the scans while wearing masks.

Matt Shannon, history professor at Emory & Henry, and his wife Samantha, who also taught history at the college during the pandemic, found out they were expecting before Christmas 2019.

“It was hard not seeing our families who live out of town,” said the wife. “Even though we weren’t able to get together physically, it was nice to know so many couples in the Emory community were going through the same things.”

One funny thing that happened was the couple’s daughter Hazel became an expert at video chat during their quarantine time. “Her introduction to technology is far superior to anything we had at that age,” said Samantha with laughter.