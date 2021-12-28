Wandering Around Washington: What will our future look like?

So one of the big stories in the county this week is that the Confederate monuments are not leaving Washington County after all.
They will be relocated to the Government Center Building near Virginia Highlands Community College.
Five individuals tried to see if they could take those monuments and put them on other pieces of land, since they have to be moved from the Washington County Courthouse, to make way for construction and expansion.
It was a tough decision for everybody. So many people came to the county government meetings to express their opinions on what to do with the monuments. Some people saw them as outdated tributes to a war that some people view as glorified.
And others worried about losing the history. It’s not just a history of what happened during the war when the North fought with the South. It’s also about losing the history of the monuments themselves.
Thankfully, whatever war that could’ve gone on about these century-old monuments seems to have quietly gone away. They will be relocated and made part of a small park with benches or picnic tables.
Perhaps, by spring, you will be able to come and contemplate a new beginning for these old treasures of years gone by.
What will this mean for the citizens of Washington County 100 years from now?
Well, that’s what I wondered on Christmas Eve when the baby was present at a church service I attended in Washington County.
Hardly any of us is going to be around centuries from now to see what people are going to think about statues and monuments to a long-gone war. But the babies of today do have a chance to see what could happen.
And it makes me wonder if those statues may get moved again.