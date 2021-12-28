Wandering Around Washington: What will our future look like?

So one of the big stories in the county this week is that the Confederate monuments are not leaving Washington County after all.

They will be relocated to the Government Center Building near Virginia Highlands Community College.

Five individuals tried to see if they could take those monuments and put them on other pieces of land, since they have to be moved from the Washington County Courthouse, to make way for construction and expansion.

It was a tough decision for everybody. So many people came to the county government meetings to express their opinions on what to do with the monuments. Some people saw them as outdated tributes to a war that some people view as glorified.

And others worried about losing the history. It’s not just a history of what happened during the war when the North fought with the South. It’s also about losing the history of the monuments themselves.

Thankfully, whatever war that could’ve gone on about these century-old monuments seems to have quietly gone away. They will be relocated and made part of a small park with benches or picnic tables.