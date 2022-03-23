Wandering Around Washington: Return of the hikers and bikers will wake up Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — It’s spring again!

And in the Town of Many Trails at Damascus in Washington County, Virginia, that means big wheels keep on turning with bike shuttles and bicycles headed to the Virginia Creeper Trail.

What’s more, the boot-scootin’ boogie has returned to the Appalachian Trail.

Brad Wann is ready for all of it. He’s spent a dozen years in the outdoors industry, working at Sundog Outfitters. He also headed up Abingdon Adventures for a brief stint about a year ago.

But now he’s back in Damascus and loving it. He’s the manager of the newly branded Damascus Outfitter — what was formerly known as Adventure Damascus.

And though that short-lived store in Abingdon has gone kaput, Wann definitely sees Damascus prospering with the spring influx of hikers and bicycle riders.

“I feel like the whole town has increased since 2019, for sure,” Wann said. “More people find out about us. It’s outdoor activity. You can be outside in the fresh air.”

Damascus sits at the halfway point of the 34-mile-long Virginia Creeper Trail. It’s also a major stop for hikers on the 2,175-mile-long Appalachian Trail.

Look for Trail Days in Damascus in mid-May.

People have definitely turned to more outdoor activity since the coronavirus struck the United States two years ago.

Still, Wann said, “I feel like there’s even a little bit of a wellness boom.”