Abingdon church a hub for Operation Christmas Child packages

Some of the first people on the line open the boxes to ensure there are no inappropriate items in the boxes.

Boxes that do not contain enough items can be supplemented with additional gifts, she said.

The boxes that have been checked and taped closed are placed in larger boxes, ready for travel.

“It gives you a really good feeling,” said Garrett about her service work. “It makes you want to come back the next year and the year after that. There’s always an opportunity to meet new people while working there.”

Phelps, who has volunteered with the program for more than a decade, said the program offers her many rewards, too. Phelps has helped to organize the collection week at Abingdon Baptist Church since her church became involved in the ministry.

“These children who receive the shoeboxes don’t have many belongings. I’ve read that a family of eight sometimes uses one toothbrush. For many of these children, the shoeboxes are the first gifts they have ever received,” she said.

“The shoeboxes show God’s love.”