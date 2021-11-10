Abingdon church a hub for Operation Christmas Child packages

ABINGDON, Va. — Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abingdon Baptist Church will once again be a drop-off location for the 2021 Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry for residents of Washington County and surrounding areas.
The Samaritan’s Purse project collects shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene item and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.
The Abingdon church is among nearly 5,000 drop-off locations in the country, which collect the gift-filled shoeboxes during National Collection Week from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22.
According to the Samaritan’s Purse website, shoebox gifts are collected in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.
Charlene Phelps said her Abingdon church has been involved with the program for the past 15 years. More than a dozen volunteers at the church pitch in each year to help during the collection week.
“Abingdon Baptist Church is really devoted to shoebox ministry,” said Phelps. “Last year, we had 271 service hours extended for 15 of our volunteers.”
Last year, the Abingdon church had as many as 70 drop-offs from area churches, clubs and individuals last year, bringing the 2020 count for them to 2,746 shoeboxes received.
The Abingdon church is offering a curbside service again this year, allowing people to drop off their shoeboxes without getting out of their vehicles, if needed.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories, according to the website.
The process for getting the shoeboxes to children in need actually begins with each drop-off location.
Phelps explained that on the Saturday before the collection week concludes, the Abingdon church rents a U-Haul truck to transport the shoeboxes to Richlands Presbyterian Church in Richlands, Virginia, a transfer station for Operation Christmas Child.
The shoeboxes are then transferred from the U-Haul vehicle to a trailer in Richlands, where a tractor-trailer driver for the organization delivers the shoeboxes to a Charlotte, North Carolina, processing center where they are prepared for the delivery to the children throughout the world.
Mary Garrett, her husband Roger and other members of Abingdon Baptist Church have donated their time to serve at the Boone, North Carolina, processing center for several years.
Garrett said the center is similar to an assembly line where volunteers have specific jobs checking the donated shoeboxes.
Some of the first people on the line open the boxes to ensure there are no inappropriate items in the boxes.
Boxes that do not contain enough items can be supplemented with additional gifts, she said.
The boxes that have been checked and taped closed are placed in larger boxes, ready for travel.
“It gives you a really good feeling,” said Garrett about her service work. “It makes you want to come back the next year and the year after that. There’s always an opportunity to meet new people while working there.”
Phelps, who has volunteered with the program for more than a decade, said the program offers her many rewards, too. Phelps has helped to organize the collection week at Abingdon Baptist Church since her church became involved in the ministry.
“These children who receive the shoeboxes don’t have many belongings. I’ve read that a family of eight sometimes uses one toothbrush. For many of these children, the shoeboxes are the first gifts they have ever received,” she said.
“The shoeboxes show God’s love.”
Phelps encourages people to build a shoebox this year, filling it with toys, crafts and activities, personal care items and clothing and accessories. Participants choose an age category for a girl or boy. Age-appropriate gifts could include coloring books, crayons, pencils, sharpeners, soap and wash cloths.
Participants should select a medium to large “wow” item, such as a soccer ball with a pump or a stuffed animal, then fill the box with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies. People also can include a personal note and photo.
Gifts that are not allowed include candy; toothpaste; gum; used or damaged items; scary or war-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures; chocolate or food; seeds; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; and aerosol cans.
To learn more about how to pack a shoebox and for a list of drop-off locations in your area, visit www.samaritanspurse.org. Select “Operation Christmas Child” under the tab “What We Do.”
Participants who choose to not to do their own shopping can learn how to build an online shoebox at the website.
Phelps said people can use their own average-size shoeboxes from home or request a preprinted one from Abingdon Baptist Church by calling 276-628-8126.
“We pray after we pack our boxes,” said Phelps. “With our hands on the shoeboxes, we ask God to take the boxes safely to the people He has designated to have them. We don’t know where the boxes are going, but God does.”
Drop-off times at Abingdon Baptist Church are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The last day and time to drop off a shoebox is Monday, Nov. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, more than 188 million Operation Christmas Child gift-filled shoeboxes have been distributed to children in more than 170 countries and territories. To learn about year-round and seasonal volunteer opportunities or to serve with Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
For more information about the drop-off location at Abingdon Baptist Church at 361 West Main Street in Abingdon, call 276-628-8126.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.