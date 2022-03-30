Highlands Writers Fair returns, in person, at Abingdon library

ABINGDON, Va. — Greg Lilly burst onto the literary scene about 20 years ago with a novel that sold thousands.

It was a mystery with a provocative title — “Fingering the Family Jewels” — and it brought Lilly from a corporate job to eventually writing for a magazine in Williamsburg, Virginia, and founding a literary festival in that historic city in Coastal Virginia.

Lilly is now the author of a handful of books, including a series based on the legends of Abingdon’s wolves and a recent novel called “Stray.”

Now 59, Lilly grew up in Bristol, Virginia, where he graduated from John S. Battle High School. He now lives on Valley Street in downtown Abingdon.

Along the way, Lilly founded a publishing company called Cherokee McGhee, with which he’s worked with about 20 authors.

This spring, Lilly stands excited about coming back to the Highlands Writers Fair at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia. He organized the event.

Look for it on April 9. And look for a variety of writers, including Lilly, as well as Abingdon historian Donna Akers, who has released several books on Virginia and North Carolina.

Other authors coming to the event include Victoria Fletcher, who has released a string of Bible-related books; Suzanne Stryk; Linda Hoagland; Adda Leah Davis; and more.

The first writers fair was held in 2019, but the event was canceled in the years following due to coronavirus concerns.

“This is the first live event that we’ve had,” Lilly said.

“The authors will be on one side of the table, and the customers will be on the other side of the table.”