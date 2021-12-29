Development of dog park location ongoing

DAMASCUS, Va. — After months of disputes and delays, a dog park is still in the future for the town of Damascus.

According to Richard Smith, organizer of the project, miscommunication between the town and Washington County resulted in having to move the prospective site for the dog park to a different location in town.

A Damascus Dog Park Development Team, composed of residents eager to see the project come to fruition, had designated earlier this year an acre field at Beaverdam Creek Park to be used for an off-leash facility. However, plans changed after learning that a lease signed by the town and the county specifies the field be used for recreation.

That left the development team to do only one thing, according to Smith. “We had to locate another suitable location.”

After conducting a search, the team has decided on a new location where the dog park will be built on town-owned land accessible by Whistlestop Road near Trestle 17, adjoining Laurel Creek.

“The town owns almost two acres of this property in the floodplain, which is unsuitable for any building other than a recreational site such as a dog park,” he said.