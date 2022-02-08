Annual Art from the Heart fundraiser assembles miniature canvases from local artists

ABINGDON, Va. — One of the most favored art events in the community is expected to attract more than a hundred guests on Feb. 16 when the Abingdon Arts Depot hosts its “Art from the Heart” annual event.

Nearly a hundred local and regional artists are participating in the 2022 art sale that will offer original artwork on 6-by-6-inch canvases and boards for only $36 each.

As many as 100 pieces of artwork from artists will represent a variety of mediums, including acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, clay and weavings.

The art sale began in 2013 as a major fundraiser for the Abingdon Arts Depot, a nonprofit, community-based art gallery whose mission is to promote and support regional artists and to provide educational opportunities for the community.

According to Karen Moore, arts administrator for the Arts Depot, the fundraiser usually yields approximately $3,000 each year. This year’s proceeds will be used for new upcoming initiatives and programs at the art gallery.

“People come out in droves for this sale. It’s more like a community gathering,” said Moore. “That’s one of the attractions of this event. You can get a quality piece of art that’s affordable.”

Due to precautions with COVID-19, the art event will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center where social distancing can be practiced.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. during which time guests can see a preview of the art and decide on works they want to purchase. The unveiling of the artwork is 6 p.m. sharp. The sale concludes at 8 p.m.

Previews of the artwork also can be viewed daily on the Abingdon Arts Depot Facebook page, as well as in the Founder’s Gallery at 314 Depot Square.

“It’s amazing what has come in this year from artists. The talent in this area is inspiring,” Moore said.

She explained that weeks before the event, local and regional artists are furnished canvases for their artwork. Donating their skills, artists return their artwork to the gallery for the sale. Many artists donate more than one 6-by-6-inch piece of artwork.

Some favorites include a painting by Abingdon resident Richard Graves of a woman with a thought bubble containing a heart. “She looks like she’s thinking of something very special,” said Moore.

For this year’s sale, Rita Nabors of Abingdon painted a black bear looking cross-eyed at a bee on its nose as honey drips from its mouth.

Like a fun game

The “Art from the Heart” sale works a lot like a fun game, giving everyone a fair chance to purchase the artwork.

“People scramble and maneuver to try to find the artwork they want,” said Moore. “They hope to uncover their favorite artist’s works or perhaps discover a new favorite.”

Guests are encouraged to visit www.eventbrite.com to receive ticket numbers that will determine their places in line at the sale.

During the sale, buyers can purchase only two pieces of artwork but must move through the line again in order to purchase additional 6-by-6-inch work.

“The event is just so much fun,” she said. “This year, you can enjoy a glass of cider from Tumbling Creek Cider Co. while looking at a preview of the artwork, and visiting with friends.”

Tumbling Creek Cider Co. will provide a cash bar and Greeko’s Grill & Café will furnish light appetizers during the event.

Check out Abingdon Arts Depot on Facebook.

Abingdon Olive Oil Co. is a sponsor of this year’s event.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.