Community comes together to boil sorghum molasses for fundraiser

Fleenor said the organization receives calls from people each year asking to purchase the sorghum molasses. Because it sells so quickly, he recommends people pay ahead and reserve orders for the following year.

People in this region have been drizzling sorghum molasses over hot, buttered biscuits for generations. The sorghum molasses is not only a sweet treat; it’s chock-full of vitamins, including iron, calcium and magnesium.

“Many of the old recipes called for molasses before refined sugar was available or affordable,” he said. “Making the syrup is becoming a lost art, and the members of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association are working to help preserve the lost forms of agriculture.”

Labor of love

Making sorghum molasses is no easy task, said the members.

The cooking process begins with dehydrating the juice. Members keep a close watch on skimming a residue that rises to the top.

“We judge when it’s done by checking the temperature and observing the thickness of the syrup and how it streams off a metal skimmer,” said Fleenor. “We took it off the heat at 225 degrees this year, but I’ve seen it go as high as 231 degrees before it was ready,” he said.