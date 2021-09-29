Community comes together to boil sorghum molasses for fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. — A fall breeze on Saturday carried sweet aromas at Fairview Historic Homestead in Abingdon as a bubbling pan of sorghum syrup cooked over a fire pit.
You know it’s harvest time when members of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association gather for the sweet tradition of making sorghum molasses.
Visitors dropped by last week to watch the members wind up the last batch of making the delicacy — a rich, sweet syrup that’s been handcrafted in the Appalachian region for generations.
Members took turns stirring the juice from sorghum cane as it cooked in a large pan over the fire pit.
It’s a process that can’t be rushed, said the members as they sat around the steam-filled pot while enjoying the camaraderie of friends.
More than 200 gallons of juice from the sorghum cane was extracted this year, yielding more than 150 pints of sorghum molasses, all of which sold the day it was produced.
It’s the fifth year the members, many of them retirees, have joined efforts to make and sell the sorghum molasses as one of their major fundraisers for the nonprofit organization.
“We use the money to help continue our projects on the farm. We’re in the process of setting up an old-timey machine shop here,” said Mike Fleenor, a committee member in charge of the annual harvest.
Fleenor said the organization receives calls from people each year asking to purchase the sorghum molasses. Because it sells so quickly, he recommends people pay ahead and reserve orders for the following year.
People in this region have been drizzling sorghum molasses over hot, buttered biscuits for generations. The sorghum molasses is not only a sweet treat; it’s chock-full of vitamins, including iron, calcium and magnesium.
“Many of the old recipes called for molasses before refined sugar was available or affordable,” he said. “Making the syrup is becoming a lost art, and the members of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association are working to help preserve the lost forms of agriculture.”
Labor of love
Making sorghum molasses is no easy task, said the members.
The cooking process begins with dehydrating the juice. Members keep a close watch on skimming a residue that rises to the top.
“We judge when it’s done by checking the temperature and observing the thickness of the syrup and how it streams off a metal skimmer,” said Fleenor. “We took it off the heat at 225 degrees this year, but I’ve seen it go as high as 231 degrees before it was ready,” he said.
Fleenor said the weather plays an important role in making the syrup — the temperature outside and the amount of wind.
“There are a lot of variables we have to take into account. I guess that’s what makes it an art rather than pure science.”
The whole process of making sorghum molasses is a labor of love.
Seeds for the sorghum cane are planted over a half-acre plot of land at Fairview in the spring. It requires 120 days from germination to maturity.
The first step is to strip the leaves from the mature cane while the sorghum is in field. After cutting the 10- to 12-foot canes, the heads or seed pods are removed from the cane. The seeds can be dried and used for next spring’s planting.
The cane is loaded on a trailer and taken to a mill located on the premises. The mill, powered by an electric motor and a tractor, squeezes out the juices from the cane.
After a two-day process of cooking the syrup, the sorghum molasses is poured into pint jars and sold to customers.
“It’s a fun event for us to do every year. Plus it’s keeping our Appalachian heritage alive,” said Fleenor, who hopes more young people will become interested in the craft.
Check out Old Glade Antique Tractor Association on Facebook or visit the website at www.oldgladetractors.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.