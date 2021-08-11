Wandering Around Washington: All sizes of Adventure Towns will compete in Blue Ridge Outdoors

It’s been only a few days since I explored my hometown of Virginia Beach — straight across the state — so bear with me as I explain about “Adventure Towns.”
Potentially naming Abingdon an “Adventure Town” came into my email box on Monday from Tenille Montgomery, a community relations expert for Abingdon.
Of course, it’s her duty to drum up support for putting Abingdon at the top of the list.
The “Top Adventure Towns” in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast is a competition by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine with 100 finalists in four categories.
Abingdon shows up on the SMALL town list, along with places in Virginia called Bedford and Clifton Forge.
Hendersonville, North Carolina, is also on the SMALL list. It’s a fun place.
Abingdon is surely going to face some tough competition against Lewisburg, West Virginia, and Lexington. Virginia — two towns that remind me much of Abingdon.
It may also face tough competition from nearby Marion, Virginia — the home of Hungry Mother State Park.
Places on the list are also broken down into the TINY category, like North Carolina’s Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, Bryson City and Cherokee.
I love Blowing Rock. It’s been a favorite destination for my wife and me for several years.
What’s also on the TINY list is Damascus, Virginia — in Washington County.
But I’m torn because it’s competing against my beloved Chincoteague, Virginia — far up on the Eastern Shore.
Who else is on the TINY list? Gate City, Virginia!
On the MEDIUM list is Boone, North Carolina, and good ol’ Bristol, Virginia-Tennessee.
Virginia Beach competes on the LARGE list with Roanoke, Virginia, as well as Asheville, North Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.
I love to visit all of the above.
That is especially true for Virginia Beach, where I recently swam beneath the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel at Chic’s Beach and caught some wave action at Sandbridge Beach.
The competition runs through Sept. 6.
The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
You can vote for your favorite adventure towns tests.blueridgeoutdoors.com