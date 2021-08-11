Wandering Around Washington: All sizes of Adventure Towns will compete in Blue Ridge Outdoors

It’s been only a few days since I explored my hometown of Virginia Beach — straight across the state — so bear with me as I explain about “Adventure Towns.”

Potentially naming Abingdon an “Adventure Town” came into my email box on Monday from Tenille Montgomery, a community relations expert for Abingdon.

Of course, it’s her duty to drum up support for putting Abingdon at the top of the list.

The “Top Adventure Towns” in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast is a competition by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine with 100 finalists in four categories.

Abingdon shows up on the SMALL town list, along with places in Virginia called Bedford and Clifton Forge.

Hendersonville, North Carolina, is also on the SMALL list. It’s a fun place.

Abingdon is surely going to face some tough competition against Lewisburg, West Virginia, and Lexington. Virginia — two towns that remind me much of Abingdon.

It may also face tough competition from nearby Marion, Virginia — the home of Hungry Mother State Park.

Places on the list are also broken down into the TINY category, like North Carolina’s Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, Bryson City and Cherokee.