Wandering Around Washington: Abingdon Farmers Market opens back up in April

Then all of a sudden, it was April!

And just like that, the Abingdon Farmers Market has returned for a full season, starting Saturday, April 2.

No fooling. It’s really that time of year again.

And this season, things will be different, said Farmers Market Manager David McLeish.

The Saturday hours are shrinking by one hour and now ending at noon — not 1 p.m.

The market is also slated to spread from the market pavilion to the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum, which is now becoming the new Abingdon Visitor Center.

The Harvest Table of Meadowview, Virginia, is also slated to serve breakfast on Saturdays in April.

Besides all that, you can look for all the friendly faces you’ve come to know and love — from Venus Watson to David King.

Taste the spice and sausage of My Shepherd’s Farm and the baked goods of The Farmer’s Wife.

Look for the honey of Adam Goodson and the sweet treats of the Balkan Bakery.

You’ll also find crafters and the ever-smiling furniture-making John O’Quinn of Rural Retreat, Virginia.

It’s a fun place to be.

“It’s going to be a variety,” said McLeish.

And, as far as expanding to the lawn of the tourism center, McLeish said, “It’s going to be a good thing.”

McLeish tells me the opening is really right on time.

“We usually open in April.”

And while you likely won’t find red-ripe tomatoes on opening day, at least one vendor says he’ll have some green tomatoes that you can buy and then take home to fry.