Theater classes to begin in Meadowview Arts Center

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Performing arts classes are coming to the Meadowview Arts Center next month for those young students who are serious about acting and those who just want to have fun.

Children’s and youth drama classes and a special workshop on scenic painting will be led by local drama instructors Austin and Alaura Bailey beginning June 7 at the arts center in the Meadowview town square.

“Even if we want this to be a big learning experience, first and foremost, we want to have fun,” said Austin.

“There’s a place for everyone here even if someone doesn’t want to get onstage. We can always find something fun to do with theater classes.”

The wife is equally excited about the opportunity to teach drama at the new Meadowview Arts Center.

“Growing up in this area, I am passionate about bringing opportunities to the children of this region. I consider myself very fortunate to be back where it all started and am elated to be doing this with my husband,” said Alaura.

The Abingdon couple, both theater graduates of King University, founded Chronicles Children’s Theatre, a theatrical company that aims to combine the art of theater with devotionals and lessons about Christianity.

Austin has worked as a production intern in the props department at Barter Theatre and a technical director for Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City, Iowa. Alaura is operations and programming coordinator at The Crooked Road in Abingdon. She also is instructor for Drifting Theatre Company in Bristol, Tennessee. She has worked in administrative support at Barter Theatre, as well as an activities assistant at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.

“Theater is a fulcrum for so many different areas of learning,” said Austin.

“Theater is a medium not only for people who want to act onstage, but it’s also a great tool for children who aren’t as social.”

Theater can help students learn skills in public speaking, creative problem-solving, motivation and commitment and other disciplines, he said.

Each of the children’s and youth drama classes will culminate in a public performance at the end of the season. Austin anticipates the performances will be recorded so that the participants can take recordings home with them as keepsakes.

The following is a class schedule for upcoming drama classes for children and youth.

Children’s Drama

Class for ages 6-12 is $120 for eight sessions.

In this practical, hands-on class, children will learn the basics of acting through movement exercises, speech training, skits and a wide variety of exciting theater games. This class culminates in a showcase performance for friends and family at the end of the season. The class meets every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., running June 7 to July 26.

Youth Drama

Class for ages 13-18 is $150 for eight sessions.

Through the use of acting exercises, theater games and laugh-out-loud skits, students will learn all the acting fundamentals and will get to apply them in several fun ways. The class culminates in a showcase performance for friends and family at the end of the season. The two-hour class meets every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., running June 9 through July 28.

Special Workshops

Scenic Painting is designed for ages 6 and older. The fee is $30 for one 3-hour session.

Students will have a hands-on experience while learning the steps and techniques that go into scenic painting and design. Participants are encouraged to wear paint clothes. Painting supplies will be provided. The three-hour session meets 5 to 8 p.m. on June 29.

For more information or to register for classes, visit www.meadowviewac.org.

Send your questions about the drama classes to Austin Bailey at aabailey98@yahoo.com or Alaura Bailey at alaurabailey@gmail.com.