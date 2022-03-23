Chilhowie store capitalizes on resurgence of Western wear

CHILHOWIE, Va. — With a keen sense of business and a love for fashion, local entrepreneur Sheena Henderson is getting a kick out of operating her Western apparel store, despite a lull in the economy.

Henderson, who opened her brick-and-mortar store The Vintage Spur in Chilhowie, Virginia, last year, is seeing a resurgence of Western apparel among the general population.

An arrangement of cowhide rugs, whimsical cactus metal art and grazing cow photographs on the walls make the Western fans feel right at home in the store.

“You can pair cowboy boots with a dress or sport a hat with a pair of jeans,” said Henderson, pointing to the shirts, dresses, jeans, hats and shoes in the store — all with a Western flair.

Western wear is very versatile, she said.

“It’s gotten really popular in the last few years. A lot of people who never wore it before are really liking it.

“I’ve had ladies up to 70 years old buy with me.”

With a lot of determination and dreams, the entrepreneur is building a business that’s not your average Western store. She described her store as a “Southern boutique with vintage charm.”

The store owner put a new spin on her clothing business when she purchased a 16-foot travel trailer and set out to sell her fashions on wheels.

She was among hundreds of vendors when she set up as a vendor at the Nationals Finals Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, two years ago.

“It was a really good experience,” said Henderson, who traveled with a vendor friend on the 16-hour trip to sell her merchandise from the rolling fashion boutique.

Since then, she continues to sell her clothing straight from the interior of the trailer when she sets up at festivals, benefits and rodeos. Henderson has traveled with her apparel as far away as Bristol Rhythm & Roots and as close to home as the Chilhowie Apple Festival in town.

And for those customers who are looking for one-of-a-kind clothing, Henderson has developed her own brand of apparel, featuring her Vintage Spur logo on custom items.

“I have a lot of designs that you won’t see anywhere else,” said Henderson, who works with custom artists to design her wear.

“I like to stand out with unique hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts. I carry a jean that I don’t think anyone has around here — it’s very popular for horse riders. My cowboy boots are unique. Not one of them is the same.”

To make the most from social media, the entrepreneur created what she calls Spur Babes representatives, a group of her customers who share their purchases online to help her gain more customers.

She’s accumulated as many as 15 representatives here at home and throughout the country with locations as far away as Utah.

Before Henderson opened the downtown store, she operated the business from her home in 2016, selling the apparel through her online website and social media.

She continues to operate her online business but is convinced more customers want the tactile experience — seeing and touching merchandise in a physical store.

After gradually building her online business, Henderson took a leap of faith and opened the storefront.

“I had been a dental coordinator and assistant for nearly 15 years, and I was ready for a change,” she said.

“Business is really good. I have no regrets,” said the owner, who is the same determined girl who climbed on a horse when she was only 2 years old.

When she was a student at Northwood High School in Saltville, she felt confident wearing jeans and cowboy boots even when her friends dressed differently.

Today, she juggles her business with being a wife, mother of three children and caregiver for horses, sheep and dogs. In addition, she’s recently become a Little League softball coach.

Henderson helps out many of her local vendor friends by selling their merchandise in the store, including clay handmade jewelry, candles, local honey, dog treats and farm-raised beef.

The Vintage Spur is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.

