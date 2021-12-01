Wandering Around Washington: Washington County could make better use of its natural creeks

WALLACE, Va. — I walked into the city, the big city of Bristol.

But along the way, I crouched down at Clear Creek. And it was, crazily, like a nature escape, less than a mile from Interstate 81.

Every once in a while, I would hear the cars buzzing ’tween me and the Rural King.

But, for a precious quiet minute or two, I got a chance to see and hear that pretty creek.

Clear Creek is almost entirely contained within Washington County.

Below the Clear Creek dam, it runs for a couple of miles through the Wallace community.

The creek crosses the railroad line a couple of times, at least, and once provided a swimming hole for some of my long-gone neighbors. They used to tell me how they would dam the creek and go swimming right below the railroad.

Close to that spot is where you’ll now find the Rural King, a huge farming store.

Behind Walmart and the Sam’s Club, you will also find the creek going through a wooded area that is sometimes visited by deer.

Eventually, the creek comes into the city and joins Beavercreek.