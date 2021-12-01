Wandering Around Washington: Washington County could make better use of its natural creeks

WALLACE, Va. — I walked into the city, the big city of Bristol.
But along the way, I crouched down at Clear Creek. And it was, crazily, like a nature escape, less than a mile from Interstate 81.
Every once in a while, I would hear the cars buzzing ’tween me and the Rural King.
But, for a precious quiet minute or two, I got a chance to see and hear that pretty creek.
Clear Creek is almost entirely contained within Washington County.
Below the Clear Creek dam, it runs for a couple of miles through the Wallace community.
The creek crosses the railroad line a couple of times, at least, and once provided a swimming hole for some of my long-gone neighbors. They used to tell me how they would dam the creek and go swimming right below the railroad.
Close to that spot is where you’ll now find the Rural King, a huge farming store.
Behind Walmart and the Sam’s Club, you will also find the creek going through a wooded area that is sometimes visited by deer.
Eventually, the creek comes into the city and joins Beavercreek.
Yet all this water recreation is virtually wasted by Washington County and the city of Bristol. There is no creek walk. The creeks, instead, are virtually used as ditches.
Why not provide pedestrians with watery supplies to enjoy the creek?
The lawn outside Rural King is certainly big enough for picnic tables and a small park.
And imagine the Exit 7 area being more pedestrian-friendly, kind of like the modern version of what’s happening down on State Street.
The creeks could be all part of this. Why, there is a fabulous sidewalk that runs along US Highway 11.
Why not extend it? Put in some paths and let the public see on a regular basis what I had to dig through trees to see for myself.