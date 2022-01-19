Healing Hands Health Center promotes Valentine’s fundraiser

BRISTOL — Healing Hands Health Center is hosting its 12th annual “Sweets for the Sweet” Valentine’s fundraiser.

For a donation of $50 per cupcake, volunteers at the charitable health clinic will deliver specially packaged cupcakes to dedicated health care professionals and seniors at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Healing Hands is accepting orders until Monday, Feb. 7. Orders may be placed on the clinic’s website.

Special delivery cupcakes can be picked up at the new J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder Education Center located across the street from the Healing Hands clinic at 234 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tennessee, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.