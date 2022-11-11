Membership continues to decline in veterans groups

VFW and American Legion posts in Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties used to number in the thousands of members when a good percentage were veterans of World War II and Korea.

As members of “the greatest generation,” many of these veterans joined their local organizations to support each other and their communities.

With very few veterans of World War II still alive – and many of those confined to assisted living or nursing homes – the membership of VFW and American Legion posts has shrunk considerably in recent years. Many veterans from the Vietnam War and the Gulf wars have joined, but their numbers are not those of World War II and many younger vets are not joining.

How are veterans’ organizations coping with a loss of membership?

“It keeps going down unfortunately,” Sam Rosenbaum, commander of Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 in Smyth County, said. “When we were chartered in 1945 there weren’t all these other activities to get into. And the war had just ended and people were looking for a place to gather. And now they really don’t need that. Younger people are involved with their families and activities.”

Rosenbaum said the post at one time had more than 1,400 members. The number today is around 470.

“We find ways to encourage people to join and to find out what is available to them as members,” Rosenbaum said. “There are a lot of veterans out there eligible to join. We have recruiting events. We set up at Tractor Supply in Marion and at the Apex Center where there are gun and knife shows.”

Stephen Kelley, a member of American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 7969 in Bland County, said membership has been declining for years as members age out or pass away.

“Every organization is like that,” Kelley said. “Many were bigger in past years. There are more activities today. Back when the Legion was founded it was a hub for people to come to.”

Kelley said the American Legion has 20 to 30 members on the books while the VFW has 30 to 40. Active members are much fewer, he said.

“We’re always recruiting when we go out,” he said of the members. “The VFW has poppy drives and we seek out those who have served.”

Kelley said the VFW and American Legion often combine for various activities and military rites.

“We’re very active in the community,” he said.

The loss of membership can affect the veterans’ organization financially. In Rural Retreat, American Legion Post 229 is looking to sell the post home and is currently meeting an a room at the town’s rec center.

Roy Whitehead Jr., vice commander, said the post has more than 100 on the books but much fewer active.

Membership is aging out, Whitehead said, and in his 60s is among the youngest members. Recruitment is difficult, he said, for several reasons. Younger people aren’t joining organizations like they once did, there are more activities out there to claim their time and interest, and the pandemic put a damper on the post’s fundraising.

That effort to attract younger members is ongoing for all the veterans’ organizations including American Legion Post 9 in Wytheville.

With a little over 100 members and much fewer actually active, Maelene Watson, commander, said she would like to encourage young veterans to join the post as a continuation of their service to the country.

“American Legion as a whole is seeing diminished membership,” Watson said. “We see a need to get younger people involved. Membership is vital. We do need them and they are important.”

Watson said that she works to recruit new members whenever she is out.

“I like to hear of their interests and what would encourage them to join us,” she said. And she can tell them how the American Legion can help them and their families. Meetings are only an hour once a month.

“They would benefit greatly from being able to see how their involvement can help the community,” she said.

Jim Sayers, a member of American Legion Post 9 as well as junior vice commander for VFW Post 2719 in Wytheville, said he and other members talk to younger veterans about membership and provide information at community events.

“Veterans I’ve talked to are working later shifts and can’t come to meetings. It’s a burden on them to attend,” he said. “Some veterans didn’t even know we were in Wytheville.”

Ages of the approximately 110 VFW post members ranges from 20s to 90s, Sayers said. A number have been lost in the past year and “COVID knocked us down pretty much” in fundraising.

“If you see someone walking around with a veterans’ hat, talk to them and see if they belong to a post,” Sayers said. “We are looking for people for Wytheville but we will help recruit for any post.”

Veterans in Wythe, Smyth and Bland counties are honored and recognized and participate in a variety of activities surrounding Veterans Day on Nov. 11 each year. Schools in the region often host veterans for student programs, meals are provided by businesses and civic organizations, ceremonial public programs are held as well as parades and other events. Veterans themselves visit their fellows in nursing homes, place wreaths at courthouses and conduct patriotic activities.

The local VFW and American Legion organizations are:

American Legion

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization, committed to mentoring and sponsorship of youth programs in communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

The Legion offers local programs and activities to strengthen its commitment to the nation’s grass roots and its people. Millions of dollars in donations have been given to fellow veterans and their families in times of grief, and various scholarship opportunities ensure the future success of youth.

The American Legion is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization with political influence perpetuated by its grass-roots involvements in the legislation process. The Legion stands for the issues and people that institute progress by focusing on veterans’ rights and quality of life.

American Legion Seventh District encompasses the city of Galax and the counties of Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, and Wythe.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

VFW welcomes WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Kosovo, War in Afghanistan, War in Iraq, War on Global Terror and other Peace-Keeping Expeditionary Campaigns throughout the globe.

The VFW traces its roots back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service: Many arrived home wounded or sick. There was no medical care or veterans’ pension for them, and they were left to care for themselves.

In their misery, some of these veterans banded together and formed organizations with what would become known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. After chapters were formed in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania, the movement quickly gained momentum. By 1915, membership grew to 5,000; by 1936, membership was almost 200,000.

Since then, the VFW’s voice had been instrumental in establishing the Veterans Administration, creating a GI bill for the 20th century, the development of the national cemetery system and the fight for compensation for Vietnam vets exposed to Agent Orange and for veterans diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome. In 2008, VFW won a long-fought victory with the passing of a GI Bill for the 21st Century, giving expanded educational benefits to America’s active-duty service members, and members of the Guard and Reserves, fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The VFW also has fought for improving VA medical centers services for women veterans.

Besides helping fund the creation of the Vietnam, Korean War, World War II and Women in Military Service memorials, the VFW in 2005 became the first veterans’ organization to contribute to building the new Disabled Veterans for Life Memorial, which opened in November 2010.

Annually, more than 1.4 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliaries contribute more than 8.6 million hours of volunteerism in the community, including participation in Make A Difference Day and National Volunteer Week.

Smyth

Francis Marion VFW Post 4667

861 Goolsby Street, Marion

Meets the 1st Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m.

American Legion Post 18

107 Laurel Springs Road, Marion

Meets the 3rd Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Bland

American Legion Post 20

Post Home, 195 Lee Street, Bland – Summer

612 Main Street, Bland Courthouse – Winter

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

VFW Post 7969

Bland County Memorial Post

10844 East Bluegrass Trail, Bland

Wythe

VFW Post 2719

250 South 4th Street, Wytheville

Old Community Center, Veterans Room

P.O. Box 1305, Wytheville

Meets the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 9

Old Community Center, Veterans Room, 250 S 4th St, Wytheville

P.O. Box 133, Wytheville

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 229

Post Home, 307 Frye Ave.

Town Rec Center

P O Box 466, Rural Retreat

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.