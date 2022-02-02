Comedy improv classes at Meadowview Arts Center bring together games and theater

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — After being cooped up during the pandemic, David Scott decided it was time to venture back out into the world.

That’s when Scott, of Marion, decided to enroll in comedic improvisation, or improv, an on-going theater class being offered at the Meadowview Arts Center this winter.

Scott, 50, was interested in theater while he was in high school but never found the opportunity to pursue his interest later in life — not until now.

“I thought it would be a good chance to be around people again and have fun at the same time,” he said.

“We laugh and have a good time. The classes help me to relax into the happier side of me.”

Travis Stanberry, instructor of the classes, said improv is a form of live theater that’s making a comeback, best known for its spontaneous and unscripted styles.

Improvisational theatre may date as far back as the 16th century, but more recently the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” which originally aired in the late 1990s to the early 2000s, is a form of comedic improv most recognized by people.

The instructor hopes his classes will generate a new interest in the art form, inspiring improv groups to bring the fun and joy to the community.

“From the time we get there to the time we leave, we laugh and encourage others to take chances and to go outside their comfort zones. It can be very freeing for some of the students,” said Stanberry, who is conducting the two-hour classes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The instructor, who has studied theater and acting for 30 years, insists that improv is a creative art but also similar to playing a game.

“Improv is less about being theatrical and more about being funny. It’s more of a game,” he said.

The form of theater is all about making things up on the spot.

“Everything you do and say is looked at as information. For example,” said Stanberry, “if I say, ‘Hi, Mom, what crappy weather we’re having,’ you already know that you’re my mother and we’re having bad weather.

“Improv is just like storytelling,” he said. “Within the first 10 seconds, the improv actor establishes the ‘who, what, and where’ of the story.”

As fun as it sounds, acting with a blank slate can be intimidating, but helpful in the long run.

“The important thing to remember is that anyone can do improv,” Stanberry said.

“In fact, all of us do improv every day of our lives. We don’t meet people and automatically pull out a script in order to talk with them. If you meet a person on the street, they say something, and you say something. That’s all that improv is.”

After learning the craft, students of improv can use it in other areas of their lives, he said.

As a loan technician for U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, Scott hopes the improv classes will help him build stronger speaking skills, especially when he delivers presentations for his job.

Chris Barnett, a musician of Abingdon who plays bass guitar, said he enrolled in the classes because he was drawn to improv for the challenges it offers. “I’m not afraid to stand in front of an audience as a musician, but this is a little different because reaction times are really fast and nothing is rehearsed.”

An improv guru

The improv teacher was once an improv student himself.

A native of Glade Spring, Stanberry graduated from Patrick Henry High School, where he was known to sometimes act out his love of theater as the class clown. After attending Virginia Highlands Community College, he pursued a theater major at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

He got his feet wet in the theater business when he moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, after graduation and landed his first acting roles. He later relocated to Los Angeles, where he enrolled in scene study classes to continue his education.

There he studied at the renowned Groundlings Theatre.

“Almost every comedian you’ve heard of studied there and went on to host their own talk shows or star on television shows like ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

Stanberry also studied at The Empty Stage theater in Los Angeles, where he found an extraordinary teacher who encouraged him through a relaxed form of teaching — something he hopes to pass along to his own students at the arts center.

He has directed various plays, including “Wit” by Margaret Edson, as well as writing and directing the original production of “Vintage Box.”

He has been a member of many improv troupes such as “Vodka and Doughnuts,” “The Barney Five” and a two-man improv show, “The Fellow Travelers.”

To learn more about the improv classes or to register, visit www.meadowviewac.org. At the top of the page, click on “Book Classes.” Under “Our Services,” follow the arrows to “Theatre Classes.”

Phone messages can be left at 276-695-4004.

The Meadowview Arts Center, located at 13159 Meadowview Square in Meadowview, is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations help the organization continue to grow, offering opportunities in the arts for the community.

