Wandering Around Washington: Music is a miracle after pandemic

It was the miracle of live music.

On a recent Thursday evening, I attended my son’s chorus concert at John Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia in Washington County.

This turned out to be the first live chorus concert in three years, due to coronavirus concerns. In fact, the last time I heard him singing live in a chorus was at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in early 2020, before the virus really hit the United States.

This show was fun, and it taught you songs that you didn’t know about drawing circles in the hopes of making better friends.

But there were also some other surprises, like when the chorus sang Pat Benatar’s “We Belong.” That was a flashback to the ’80s, for sure.

It’s cool to hear.

But even better was to hear those high school chorus voices make their way through Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

It’s cool to hear songs about circles and other songs that you’ve never heard before. Another one on the list had me singing along before it was over, though I doubt anybody really wanted to hear me sing.

But bravo to a chorus that grabs songs that people have heard time and time again and gives them new life and a new flavor.

The coronavirus is not over. It has killed 1 million people in this country since that concert in early 2020 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

But it is so sweet to hear people trying to get out and do stuff again, like singing songs at a high school chorus concert. It is good to know that, with faith and vaccinations, we can go forth into the world and live again.