Local woman's genealogy research preserved by Historical Society

ABINGDON, Va. — One of the premier collections of genealogical research in Southwest Virginia is no longer at risk for being closed thanks to the Historical Society of Washington County.

According to Walter Jenny, president of the Historical Society, the Abingdon nonprofit organization has made arrangements to take over management of the Rambling Roots website, a genealogical collection founded by the late Diana Moffett Powell, who died in 2020.

“Being able to keep Rambling Roots alive will be a major benefit for research in Southwest Virginia,” said Jenny. “We’re able now to keep it going for another generation.”

The website, which will be active in the near future, will be linked through the Historical Society’s webpage, and it will remain open as a valuable research tool for years to come, he said.

A California resident, Powell started the website in 2005 to document her own family roots, but her passion for genealogy allowed the website to blossom into a large, popular, multifamily resource centered in Southwest Virginia.

“Rambling Roots is her legacy,” said Martha Keys, immediate past president of the historical society. Keys became virtual friends with Powell when she became interested in genealogy about 20 years ago.

“Diana fell in love with this part of the country when her research began,” said Keys.

Powell’s research extended outside of the area with the documentations of Washington County families who had settled in places like Illinois, Missouri, Texas and even Scotland.

“There’s a sign in the historical society office that reads ‘genealogy is a relative disease,’ and it is,” laughed Keys. “Some people get into it, and she really did.”

Keys described Rambling Roots as a treasure trove of information. “Our adoption of the website is a tribute to Diana, who was a longtime loyal and generous member of the historical society.

“The website is a valuable resource for Washington County residents and a wonderful new addition to the offerings of the Historical Society.”

According to Keys, Powell was an accomplished researcher. “I’ve never seen anyone research so thoroughly and document so precisely.”

Her genealogy friend served her as a mentor throughout the years.

“She taught me how to document with official sources and not just hearsay. She distinguished between what was official and what was oral history.”

Powell was described as being very detailed-oriented — even meticulous — when it came to documenting research with accuracy. She used birth certificates, family Bibles, marriage and death certificates and even tombstones for research purposes.

“Diana taught me to follow the trail — to look at uncles, aunts and cousins to find out more. She left no stone unturned,” said Keys.

“She also made friends through her research work. She had people all over the country helping her.”

Visitors can access the Rambling Roots webpage at www.ramblingroots.com or through the Historical Society website at www.hswcv.org.

The collaborative efforts will allow for a greater audience for Powell’s work, said Keys.

“If residents of the county don’t already know about the website, it will be a great chance for them to discover it.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.