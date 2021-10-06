Wandering Around Washington: Top 10 places we can put a Confederate statue

So the Confederate statue in front of the Washington County Courthouse needs to be moved.
That’s the word from the contractor, according to the county administrator, Jason Barry.
The contractor is in charge of rebuilding the courthouse.
There’s been a lot of talk about where you could move it.
Some folks say this statue represents hate. And some say it represents heritage.
It’s been controversial, like many such statues across Virginia.
So, where could it go?
Let’s countdown some possibilities:
10. Veterans Memorial Park, Abingdon.
9. Sinking Spring Cemetery, near a Confederate soldier’s grave.
8. Washington County Government Building, near Virginia Highlands Community College.
7. Martha Washington Inn, the former site of a Civil War hospital.
6. The new visitor center in Abingdon, which will be located at a home built in 1860, just one year before the Civil War started.
5. Back on Main Street, in the center, where it stood for the first few years in the early 1900s, and then cars can just try to drive around it again.
4. Send it to Smyth County, where it can stand with the monuments and memorials and markers for the Battle of Saltville.
3. William King Museum of Art, where it can be viewed as a piece of art in the new outdoor sculpture garden of the Abingdon institution.
2. Wait until the traffic circle is built at the crossroads of Route 11 and Route 58, which are known as Lee Highway and Jeb Stuart Highway, both named for Confederate generals.
1. Take it off the courthouse lawn, then carve out a little teeny-tiny spot and stick it right back there on the courthouse lawn again.