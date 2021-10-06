Wandering Around Washington: Top 10 places we can put a Confederate statue

So the Confederate statue in front of the Washington County Courthouse needs to be moved.

That’s the word from the contractor, according to the county administrator, Jason Barry.

The contractor is in charge of rebuilding the courthouse.

There’s been a lot of talk about where you could move it.

Some folks say this statue represents hate. And some say it represents heritage.

It’s been controversial, like many such statues across Virginia.

So, where could it go?

Let’s countdown some possibilities:

10. Veterans Memorial Park, Abingdon.

9. Sinking Spring Cemetery, near a Confederate soldier’s grave.

8. Washington County Government Building, near Virginia Highlands Community College.

7. Martha Washington Inn, the former site of a Civil War hospital.

6. The new visitor center in Abingdon, which will be located at a home built in 1860, just one year before the Civil War started.