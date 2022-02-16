Hungry Mother State Park hosts Great Backyard Bird Count events

MARION, Va. — It’s not just for the birds.

People of all ages will look to the skies when Hungry Mother State Park hosts the annual Great Backyard Bird Count on Friday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 21.

Individuals and families are encouraged to reserve some time to get outside and record bird observations during the four-day span. Participants can learn and have fun while enjoying informative hikes, discussions and even a breakfast for birders at the state park in Marion.

Not only is it a fun and easy event for birders of all ages and skill levels, the free event allows people to become citizen scientists for the day, collecting data to help scientists.

Your job will be easy. All you have to do is count and record the birds you see. Your findings help researchers create a real-time snapshot of bird populations.

Information gathered each year helps scientists better understand topics such as how weather and climate change affect birds, the migration of birds and the diseases affecting birds in different regions.

And you’re not alone with this important task. People all over the world will head outdoors to count birds this weekend.

The Great Backyard Bird Count, a global project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The first year for the citizen science project was 1998, later becoming a global initiative in 2013.

Anyone can become a citizen scientist and help with the project, even if it’s in their own backyard, said Alexandra Veatch, assistant park manager at Hungry Mother State Park.

“But if you want to enjoy the fellowship with other birders, you are invited to come and enjoy the hikes at the park,” she said.

The state park is partnering with the Holston Rivers Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist to offer the hikes for the event.

Hikes take place each of the four days. If you’re an evening person, you may enjoy the Owl Prowl hike starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. Other hikes are held in the morning hours.

A breakfast for birders is at 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 with members of the Holston Rivers Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist.

According to Veatch, the bird count event is expected to attract many visitors to the park this year. In fact, she has seen an uptick in visitors since the pandemic began in 2020.

“I think the pandemic has done something interesting to us as a society. Because we are more isolated and traveling less, we have more time to think about the world around us. We’re looking at our own backyards and finding out how we can become more in tune with what’s happening around us,” she said.

“If you’re not comfortable being in a large gathering yet, this event is something you can enjoy in small groups or on your own.”

The events will be held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly. Field guides and binoculars will not be available due to COVID-19.

Backyard birders can register their own bird counts by visiting www.birdcount.org, where they will learn how to enter their bird lists into eBird, an online database of bird observations. They also can register for a free 2022 webinar on the website.

Events for the Great Backyard Bird Count at Hungry Mother State Park

Owl Prowl: 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18. Master Naturalist Birdman Randy will lead participants on a prowl around the park looking for owls. Meet at the spillway parking lot.

Guided Bird Hikes: 8 a.m. on Feb. 19. Join volunteers Randy Smith and Mike Evans as they count as many birds as possible to add to eBird, an online database of bird observations. Meet at the Discovery Center.

Breakfast for Bird(ers): 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Enjoy breakfast with members of the Holston Rivers Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist. All participants are welcome to stop by the Discovery Center parking lot and have a light breakfast.

The Birds and the Trees: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. Not only are trees an important part of the natural world for us, tree also are important for birds. Join Kevin Sigmon as participants discover how birds and trees rely on each other and how trees impact our feathered neighbors. Meet at the Discovery Center parking lot.

Guided Bird Hikes: 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 20 and 21. Join Mike Evans as he takes you on a bird hike each day in different parts of the park. Sunday meet at the spillway parking lot and on Monday meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road.

To learn more about Hungry Mother State Park visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.