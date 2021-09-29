Corn maze takes inspiration from double wedding ring quilts

Educational items and descriptions are reflected within the checkpoints in the mazes, focusing on artifacts in the museum gallery, collections or in the local area. Twelve checkpoints in this year’s quilt maze highlight museum and local artifacts related to Appalachian textiles.

The quilt display consists of a mini maze that measures 0.4 mile and a larger one measuring 1.7 miles. The smaller maze, appropriate for young children, represents a spool of thread and needle design. The larger maze depicts the double wedding ring design.

“This maze showcases and honors this beautiful Appalachian skill and tradition that started by necessity and has in many cases developed into a domestic art form. It’s a tradition that often produced cherished pieces that have been handed down over many generations,” Farmer said.

According to her, the planting of the corn for the maze was a consolidated effort from museum supporters. Local farmer John Fisher planted the corn provided by Jeff Jowers of Southern States.

In addition to the corn maze, seven acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, featuring 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds. Visitors can go out into the patch with wagons to select pumpkins or choose from the prepicked ones.