Retired professor uncovers prominent African Americans and their stories from region's history

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A retired Emory & Henry College professor said he’s only scratched the surface when it comes to collecting information about distinguished and historic African Americans from Southwest Virginia.

Dr. Jerry Jones, the author of “Go and Come Again,” a book about segregation in Washington County, began compiling a list of names in honor of Black History Month this year.

Eventually, Jones hopes to publish his collection of information for use by libraries, schools, archivists and others engaged in preserving the African American history of the region.

Many of the stories of African Americans have been forgotten over the years, he said. Compiling the list of names is just one way to highlight the African American leaders in the community and their accomplishments.

Jones is hoping that the names on his list will trigger memories of other local African Americans who helped to make a difference here and throughout the world.

“It may be that people will read about someone whose life parallels with some of the people I have profiled,” said Jones. “I would love to hear from them.”

To date, Jones has gathered information about elected officials, academic leaders and a noted American diplomat, among others.

“However, the list is more about folks from this region who, despite obstacles of growing up in a Southern location in the early part of the 20th century, went on to do great things,” Jones said.

Among the names are the six African Americans who have served on the Glade Spring Town Council in recent years. In addition to Jones, other serving members are Prince Coleman, Elmer Johnson, Marie Brown, Rick Porter and Kyle Sensabaugh.

“That’s a big deal for me because any number of towns in this region has yet to have their first Black council members, while Glade Spring has had six. I wanted that to be common knowledge among people of all ages — the young and the old,” said Jones.

Jones is a frequent resource on Black history and segregation, having lectured to numerous organizations and churches throughout Virginia and Appalachia.

He discussed his project with an audience at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon during the recent celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

He is scheduled to deliver a presentation about his book at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Appalachian Arts Center in Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

“Southwest Virginia has produced numerous successful African American individuals,” Jones said. “It’s important to not only record this history but to be aware of the ongoing contributions that Black people make to this region.

“It has been fascinating and uplifting to research this history of distinguished African Americans in our region, who brought honor to Southwest Virginia while helping to contribute to the region’s advancement.”

Among the notable African Americans whom Jones has documented is Frankie Newton, a jazz trumpeter born in Emory, who played in several New York City bands in the 1920s and 1930s. He accompanied artists such as Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday.

Dr. Bascom S. Waugh, born in Glade Spring, was Jones’ uncle. As a Tuskegee Airman, Waugh served as a flight surgeon in World War II. “He broke racial barriers during a time when discrimination was common, even in the field of medicine,” Jones said.

Eugene Barry-Hill appeared on Broadway in “The Lion King” and “Kinky Boots.” Barry-Hill is nephew to Sandra Turner of Glade Spring, and he also is related to the extended Hill family of the area. Additionally, he sang with The Fifth Dimensions and guest appeared on TV sitcom “227.”

Irene Coleman Wells, a native of Emory and a 1962 graduate of Bristol’s Douglass High School, served as mayor of Bluff City, Tennessee.

Prince Coleman, the brother of Irene Wells, served as vice mayor and councilman in Glade Spring in the early 1970s and received the Emory & Henry College 2008 Hope award, recognizing his coordination and direction of the building of eight Habitat for Humanity homes in Washington County.

Dr. Junius Griffin, a former professor at Emory & Henry and native of Wise County, Virginia, was a speech writer for Dr. Martin Luther King. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist also worked for Motown Records.

Other notables include Dr. Douglas Covington, a former president of Radford University and interim president of Emory & Henry College; John E. Reinhardt, a Glade Spring native who became a professor at Virginia State College before serving as ambassador to Nigeria; and Miller Boyd, a native of Abingdon who was the first graduate of Morristown College to become the institution’s president.

Anyone who would like to contribute additional names and information to the project being organized by Jones can contact him at jjones@ehc.edu.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.