Craft sale will support Damascus fire department

DAMASCUS, Va. — A Damascus woman is raising money for the town’s volunteer fire department after the nonprofit organization helped her family during multiple medical situations.

“I want to give back to the people who helped my family when we were in need,” said Donna Foltz, who, along with her husband Tom, moved to Damascus in 2019.

“I’m not from a small town, so when a medic came to me in Charlotte, North Carolina, I knew they were getting paid. I was shocked to learn that members of small town departments don’t get a paycheck.”

Foltz, who helped organize the town’s new farmers market this spring, is paying it forward by hosting a holiday craft sale in town, where proceeds will go directly to support the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department. Her goal is to organize the craft sale again in May, making the event a year-round tradition in town.

The “Shop ’til You Drop” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rock School auditorium at 505 S. Shady Ave. Eleven vendors are paying $25 each for booth spaces, all of which will go to the fundraiser.