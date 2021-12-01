Craft sale will support Damascus fire department

DAMASCUS, Va. — A Damascus woman is raising money for the town’s volunteer fire department after the nonprofit organization helped her family during multiple medical situations.
“I want to give back to the people who helped my family when we were in need,” said Donna Foltz, who, along with her husband Tom, moved to Damascus in 2019.
“I’m not from a small town, so when a medic came to me in Charlotte, North Carolina, I knew they were getting paid. I was shocked to learn that members of small town departments don’t get a paycheck.”
Foltz, who helped organize the town’s new farmers market this spring, is paying it forward by hosting a holiday craft sale in town, where proceeds will go directly to support the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department. Her goal is to organize the craft sale again in May, making the event a year-round tradition in town.
The “Shop ’til You Drop” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rock School auditorium at 505 S. Shady Ave. Eleven vendors are paying $25 each for booth spaces, all of which will go to the fundraiser.
Because the auditorium is limited on space and could not accommodate more vendors, Foltz decided to add a silent auction to the event, in hopes of raising additional money for the department.
The silent auction will feature donated items from local businesses and individuals, including a $50 gift card from Mojo’s Trailside Café; a certificate for a free bike rental and shuttle service from Sundog Outfitter; a one-night stay for two from Lady Di’s B&B; and a gift basket worth $70 from Discover Damascus. Other businesses donating to the cause are Matt Newman, an artisan in town; Crazy Larry’s Hostel; Abingdon Vineyard; and Adventure Damascus.
Nancy Lamb, a co-founder of Iron Mountain Stoneware and a recent author, will donate a piece of the stoneware for the silent auction.
Participants of the silent auction will place their bids silently on a bid sheet beside each item. The highest bidders at the end of the day purchase the items. Bidders do not need to be present to win.
Local vendors, many of them from Damascus, will display their wares during the sale, selling everything from food, books from local authors, crafts and photography.
Whitney Copenhaver of Glade Spring will bring her handmade photo gift items, including magnets, photo tic-tac-toe games, ornaments, drink coasters, note cards, Christmas cards, bookmarks, prints and framed photos.
Kate Sumner of Kate’s Jumbo Cookies of Damascus will feature her famous homemade jumbo cookies.
Debbie Reed will sell her homemade Christmas jam, cheese balls, cookies, candies and other baked items. Jennifer Turner’s booth will display Christmas ornaments, earrings and painted signs. Items at Jennifer Phipps’ table will include Christmas wreaths and primitive and farmhouse-style signs.
Damascus author Mary Kennedy will sell her book, “Old Bones,” and Victoria Ann Fletcher will bring her children’s books and devotions. If you love plants, Ginger Holmes will have plants for sale. Sabrina Remine also will exhibit crafts at the event.
Jennifer Blackburn’s table will include her popular $5 leggings.
Anyone wishing to donate money to the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department can bring cash to the show or mail the checks to Donna Foltz, 560 Bowlin St., Damascus, VA 24236.
To participate in the “Shop ’til You Drop” sale in spring 2022, contact Donna Foltz at donnafoltz59@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.