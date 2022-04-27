'Royal Ashes,' faith-based film shot in Abingdon, has premiere Friday

ABINGDON, Va. — Cast and crew members of a locally produced film will walk the red carpet — even if it is a small one — on April 29 when Cross Purposes Productions raises the curtain on its third production.

The world premiere night for the film, “Royal Ashes,” is 7 p.m. at Legacy Theatre in Bristol, Virginia. Nearly everyone who had a part in the production of the film will arrive at 6:15 p.m. for a mini red-carpet setup for anyone who wants to take photos or purchase T-shirts and DVDs from the Cross Purposes Production movies.

The two-hour movie is rated PG, suggesting parental guidance for children.

A meet-and-greet with the actors and the production team is scheduled after the film in the lobby of the theater.

The event is open to the public with regularly priced movie tickets.

Cross Purposes Productions also released the films “Cross Purposes” in 2020 and “Found.” the following year.

Abingdon filmmaker David Alford, who has produced all three of the faith-based films, said it’s the first time they have hosted a party for the community to celebrate a film.

“It’ll be like a big party. It’s meant to be a lot of fun, celebrating a film being produced right here in Southwest Virginia,” Alford said.

The showing will mark the first time most of the cast and crew members will have seen the film.

Alford and 19-year-old Joseph Stam, the co-director of “Royal Ashes,” recently traveled to Burbank, California, to oversee the finishing touches made to the film by Kappa Studios. The studio did postproduction work combining picture, sound and color.

Because of the success of the first two films, Alford said he was able to hire Kappa Studios to assist with the “Royal Ashes” production.

Following the premiere event, the film will be distributed worldwide by Bridgestone Multimedia Group (BMG), a distributor of family-friendly, faith-based films that encourage, inspire and spread a message of hope, according to its website.

The multimillion dollar corporation is the same international distributor for Alford’s films “Cross Purposes” and “Found.”

The company is a $27.5 million-a-year corporation with content on Netflix, Hulu, Starz and Pureflix and films sold in stores like Walmart and Target.

According to Alford, the company owns Encourage TV, a streaming service for films carried by the company.

“With 848,000 subscribers to Encourage TV, it is by far the smallest platform in which our movies are shown. BMG has put our previous films on Roku, Tubi, Xumo, Crackle and Amazon Prime, which each has between 30-100 million subscribers.”

According to Alford, two other international distribution companies pitched for the film before he decided to return to BMG with his new film. “Having choices like that has never happened before,” he said.

A synopsis, written by Alford, details the story as the following.

“At nineteen, Paul Royal finds himself being both mother and father to his four younger siblings including a teenage brother with severe autism. With little more than a high school job in a diner, his dream of becoming a chef is sidelined by mounting debts and problems at home. Living a life he never asked for, Paul is overwhelmed and alone until a new girl moves in next door with a message of faith and hope, but it may be too late. Paul’s only way of keeping his family together may be to leave them all behind.”

Their first national review is from Dove, a nonprofit organization that encourages and promotes the creation, production, distribution and consumption of wholesome family entertainment.

The review at www.dove.org reads, “The performances overall are authentic and at times heart-wrenching, as the perseverance and character shown by these young people, in their effort to survive and stay together, is enough to inspire any viewer. It merits our Dove-approved Seal for All Ages.”

Early online purchase of tickets at www.legacytheaters.com is strongly encouraged to ensure enough seating is provided.

Visit www.found2021.com for more information and follow Cross Purposes Productions on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.