Meadowview Arts Center receives donations, hosts Valentine's Day craft night

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A local artist and founder of an art outreach is sharing her art supplies with a newly formed art center with the hope that other nonprofit art organizations will do the same.

Holly Thomas, a decorative painter and muralist, has donated art supplies to Meadowview Arts Center to help the nonprofit organization get on its feet after opening its doors in the Meadowview town square in the last few months.

Thomas is the founder of Theo’s Pocket, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring helpful hands-on art outreach to fragile populations in this area, such as nursing homes, crisis centers, special-needs facilities, foster care centers and correctional facilities.

“There are so many important reasons why it’s beneficial for one nonprofit organization to support another nonprofit,” said Susan Powers, president of the Meadowview Arts Center.

“Arts organizations would not be able to exist without the support they receive from their community,” said Powers.

“First of all, a community full of art is a community full of culture. Art organizations stimulate economic growth,” she said. “The really neat thing is that art organizations can also help stimulate tourism — more people coming into town to see what we have to offer.

“But, most importantly, we are inspiring young minds that need art in order to learn, grow and create.”

Thomas is a firm believer that all small communities benefit from having art opportunities.

“These little watering holes for art are very special places and should be supported,” Thomas said.

“You can’t have too many of these art centers. They are part of the life blood of the community.”

Membership to the Meadowview Arts Center is $25 per year per person, which will not only help support the nonprofit organization but also allow affiliate artists to participate as exhibitors in shows at the center. Monetary donations can be mailed to Meadowview Arts Center, P.O. Box 113, Meadowview, Virginia, 24361. To donate art supplies, contact Susan Powers at meadowviewac@gmail.com.

Check out class schedules and what’s going on at the Meadowview Arts Center on their Facebook page and at the website at www.meadowviewac.org.

Valentine Craft Night

The donations of art supplies have come at just the right time for the Meadowview Arts Center to host a two-hour craft event for school-aged children from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14.

While parents enjoy a romantic evening out on Valentine’s Day, their children can create heart-felt Valentine crafts they can keep or give as gifts. The event is free of charge, and refreshments will be provided.

The craft night will be led by Linda Costello Hinchey, board member and volunteer at the Meadowview Arts Center. Hinchey has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Virginia Intermont College. Along with maintaining the center’s website, Hinchey is an avid genealogist and plans to teach classes and workshops on family tree research, as well as art projects, at the arts center.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.