Wandering Around Washington: For those who know their way around ...

I discovered the watery forest of Alvarado and came back to tell my editor about it.

I did the same when a guy at a gas station told me to get in his pickup truck, and he would take me to Green Cove and Whitetop Mountain.

Oh, Green Cove. I went there again and again and again to write stories about an art gallery inside the old train station.

Green Cove, by the way, is making news again as the site of a new ambulance and fire emergency center.

It’s still on the map. Your address may say Damascus or even Whitetop. But it’s on the map.

Don’t tell me that’s the Green Cove section of Damascus. Yuck.

That’s like saying the Wallace section of Bristol. Eek.

I was taught to respect the communities, even if they seem to have faded away. Use date lines on articles to bring out the place that can still be found on the map.

That’s a lesson I learned from a former editor of the Washington County News, the late Jan Patrick. And it saddens me to put her name into the late category. Very much.