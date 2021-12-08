Wandering Around Washington: For those who know their way around ...

I discovered the watery forest of Alvarado and came back to tell my editor about it.
I did the same when a guy at a gas station told me to get in his pickup truck, and he would take me to Green Cove and Whitetop Mountain.
Oh, Green Cove. I went there again and again and again to write stories about an art gallery inside the old train station.
Green Cove, by the way, is making news again as the site of a new ambulance and fire emergency center.
It’s still on the map. Your address may say Damascus or even Whitetop. But it’s on the map.
Don’t tell me that’s the Green Cove section of Damascus. Yuck.
That’s like saying the Wallace section of Bristol. Eek.
I was taught to respect the communities, even if they seem to have faded away. Use date lines on articles to bring out the place that can still be found on the map.
That’s a lesson I learned from a former editor of the Washington County News, the late Jan Patrick. And it saddens me to put her name into the late category. Very much.
I worked with this editor for more than two dozen years, and I’ve kept in touch with her up until just a few days before she passed away. Why, she was retired, but she gave me some insight even into last week’s column.
She’s the editor who pushed me to find the mountains of Mendota. And I came back with stories of a crumbled brick building and, later, the dreams of a trail being built on an old railroad.
Together, as editor and writer, we shared the love for the little, tiny places on the side of the road. How did they get their names? What keeps them alive?
Yeah, I’ve roamed far beyond Washington County since first looking for these kinds of places.
But no list of funky place names should be without Washington County’s Goose Pimple Junction.
In one way or another, I’ve tried to keep that place name alive. I guess probably the craziest time was when I wrote an article about a small movie being filmed at Goose Pimple Junction. Actually, the site of the film was at a place called Booker.
And how did that get its name?
Don’t know. You tell me.
But the thing about Goose Pimple Junction goes back to a couple that was fighting and cussing and carrying on. And, one day, there was an old man in the neighborhood, and he would say that it would give him goose pimples to hear them fussing.
And so the place name lives on. And so should the spirit of great editors like Jan Patrick, who loved the greater Bristol region and Washington County.