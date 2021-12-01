Christmas shows bring back youth vocal performances this year

“I like to remind the children that while there are things we cannot do during the pandemic, we have also found new and exciting things that we have never done before,” said the director.

“We hope people will join us for at least one of these events. There is nothing like the voices of children and youth raised in song to lift our spirits.”

Local performance schedule

Abingdon: Dec. 4 from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Singers will perform for the general public on the Barter Green and at the Martha Washington Inn.

Bristol, Virginia: Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church. The choirs will present their annual Holiday Concert. Christmas and Hanukkah pieces, traditional carol settings and compositions by Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg, Susan LaBarr, Mark Miller, Beth Perkinson McCoy and others will be performed. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for a child, with a family maximum of $20.