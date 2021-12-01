Christmas shows bring back youth vocal performances this year

BRISTOL, Va. — After the pandemic put a damper on last year’s holiday spirits, a local choir is on its way back, making a joyful noise again this year.
Last year at this time, the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy had to settle for a virtual performance that included recordings of all of the choral academy’s choirs — the East Tennessee Children’s Choir, the Emory Children’s Choir and the Highlands Youth Ensemble.
This holiday season, the choral academy will perform live holiday performances on Dec. 4 in Abingdon; Dec. 11 in Bristol, Virginia; and Dec. 17 in Johnson City.
The choirs, which consist of nearly 80 young singers, will usher in the sounds of the season, said Jane DeLoach Morison, artistic director for the choral academy. Music that will be performed will include traditional Christmas and Hanukkah songs, Christmas carols and audience sing-along songs, as well as original compositions by Dan Forrest and Beth Perkinson McCoy, the former director of the choral academy.
Morison said she is disappointed that a few of their usual venues, including the Biltmore Estate, canceled choir performances again this year due to COVID. In lieu of those shows, the choral academy is partnering with the Barter Theatre and the Abingdon Holiday Market to bring music to guests at the Barter Green and the Martha Washington Inn.
“I like to remind the children that while there are things we cannot do during the pandemic, we have also found new and exciting things that we have never done before,” said the director.
“We hope people will join us for at least one of these events. There is nothing like the voices of children and youth raised in song to lift our spirits.”
Local performance schedule
Abingdon: Dec. 4 from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. Singers will perform for the general public on the Barter Green and at the Martha Washington Inn.
Bristol, Virginia: Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at State Street United Methodist Church. The choirs will present their annual Holiday Concert. Christmas and Hanukkah pieces, traditional carol settings and compositions by Dan Forrest, Elaine Hagenberg, Susan LaBarr, Mark Miller, Beth Perkinson McCoy and others will be performed. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for a child, with a family maximum of $20.
Johnson City, Tennessee: Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present a service of Lessons and Carols. Nine scripture readings will alternate with music by Elaine Hagenberg, Mark Miller, Dan Forrest, Victor C. Johnson, Susan LaBarr and others. Suggested donation is $10 for an adult, $5 for a child, with a family maximum of $20.
Spring 2022 auditions
“As things are opening back up after the pandemic, we look forward to adding more people to our number this spring,” said Morison.
The director explained that the choral academy had to suspend the youngest chorister children’s group last year. “We hope to fund that group again once we get the children’s choirs robust again.”
Auditions for the East Tennessee Children’s Choir are Jan. 17, 2022, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City. Auditions for the Emory Children’s Choir are Jan. 20 at Emory & Henry College. Auditions will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at both locations.
“Auditions are done in a small group format. We sing familiar songs and do some pitch and rhythm activities,” said Morison. “It’s a very low-stress audition. I think a lot of people are scared when they hear about auditions. No experience or training is necessary to be in our choirs.”
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy is funded through student tuition, grant money and donations.
Any family who is unable to pay tuition fees can be considered to receive scholarship opportunities. “We don’t turn any child away,” Morison said.
Check out the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy website at www.meccacademy.org.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.