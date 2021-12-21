Wandering Around Washington: Give yourself the gift of a spectacular Christmas view on Whitetop

When you think of Washington County, you can’t help but think about how beautiful it must look, like Christmas year round, at the foot of Whitetop Mountain.

Thank the Christmas tree industry for that. Christmas trees are grown in Washington County and in adjacent Grayson County.

The most popular is the Fraser fir. This is known as the Cadillac of Christmas trees.

Farmers around Whitetop gave up cattle and started planting trees in the 1970s. At the time, it was a gamble.

Now, it has proven to be a multimillion-dollar industry. And it has spread west to places like Konnarock and Green Cove.

Travelers along the Virginia Creeper Trail see Christmas trees growing year round. Many people ride from Whitetop Station down to Damascus.

Most of that run lies in Washington County. And it includes views of Christmas tree farms, at times.

But let me give you a Christmas gift with a hint to turn the other way and check out the missing mile of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Yes, this is in Grayson County.