Abingdon Farmers Market celebrates autumn season with Octoberfest

ABINGDON, Va. — More than 50 vendors will usher in the autumn season when the Abingdon Farmers Market hosts its first-ever Octoberfest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Market manager David McLeish said the fall market usually focuses on a pumpkin theme, but this year, he decided to try something new.
Special attractions will include a visit from chef Charles Parker from Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview, who will prepare four types of bratwursts on-site at the market, allowing customers to sample the food while they shop. Samples will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the market.
Using portable burners and cooking equipment, Parker will prepare foods directly sourced from the Abingdon market.
“My plan is to cook the different types of brats four different ways and have them served with other local ingredients that I find at the market that morning,” said Parker.
“For example, I am preparing a Tumbling Creek Cider Co. cider-braised pork bratwurst, served with quick-pickled cabbage and butter-sautéed apples, as my offering for the pork bratwurst.”
Willie Bordwine, the baker at Harvest Table Restaurant, is preparing a different kind of mini roll to go with each dish.
Customers with a sweet tooth can make a stop at Oma’s Eats and Treats.
Ulrike Whalen and her daughter Sonja Whalen, both of whom operate Oma’s Eats and Treats, will offer authentic German desserts at Octoberfest. The mother and daughter team will bring some desserts made from recipes handed down from their German family, including apple cake, black forest cake and butter cake.
“We’ll also have a Bee Sting Cake, which is a sheet cake filled with butter cream and topped with almonds,” said the mother.
They also make a pastry dessert called hazelnut triangles.
The baker said many of their authentic German recipes call for hazelnuts and whole grain flours.
Some vendors will run specials during the Octoberfest market, said McLeish. Work of Our Hands, a group of artisans that sell handmade goods, will offer a free squirrel pendant necklace when a customer purchases $25 in merchandise. The offer is available while supplies last.
Local musicians David and Ann Ledgerwood will perform a wide range of songs from folk and gospel to ’70s and blues tunes. They will perform at the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We always enjoy playing at the market,” said Ann Ledgerwood. “This will be our third time performing there this year.” Visit their website at www.heartwoodsongs.com for a calendar of upcoming performances.
Other market vendors will sell a variety of fresh, locally grown produce, including butternut, spaghetti and acorn squash; greens; mushrooms; beets; radishes; lettuce; kale; potatoes; meats and greenhouse tomatoes.
The Abingdon Farmers Market is located on the corner of Remsburg Drive and Cummings Street in downtown Abingdon.
Visit the website at www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com or check out their Facebook page.
