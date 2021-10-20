Abingdon Farmers Market celebrates autumn season with Octoberfest

ABINGDON, Va. — More than 50 vendors will usher in the autumn season when the Abingdon Farmers Market hosts its first-ever Octoberfest from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Market manager David McLeish said the fall market usually focuses on a pumpkin theme, but this year, he decided to try something new.

Special attractions will include a visit from chef Charles Parker from Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview, who will prepare four types of bratwursts on-site at the market, allowing customers to sample the food while they shop. Samples will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the market.

Using portable burners and cooking equipment, Parker will prepare foods directly sourced from the Abingdon market.

“My plan is to cook the different types of brats four different ways and have them served with other local ingredients that I find at the market that morning,” said Parker.

“For example, I am preparing a Tumbling Creek Cider Co. cider-braised pork bratwurst, served with quick-pickled cabbage and butter-sautéed apples, as my offering for the pork bratwurst.”

Willie Bordwine, the baker at Harvest Table Restaurant, is preparing a different kind of mini roll to go with each dish.