Virtual golf ball fundraiser returns for second year

ABINGDON, Va. — Members of the Abingdon Rotary Club will host their second annual virtual Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, Dec. 4, with hopes of raising enough money to nearly complete a fundraising project that will benefit a local recreational area.
Proceeds earned from the Golf Ball Drop will be used to help construct a splash pad, also called a spray pool, for the new Abingdon Sports Complex in The Meadows, which is projected to be completed in 2022.
The Golf Ball Drop is scheduled for noon at the Food City shopping area near the Abingdon Sports Complex and will be shown on Facebook Live on the Abingdon Rotary Club Facebook page. Due to continued COVID-19 concerns, there will be no in-person viewing.
Last year, the golf ball event garnered more than $5,000.
Tim Webb, president of the club, estimated the cost of a splash pad can hover around $200,000 to $250,000.
The pad will feature various water settings, including misting, jetting and flowing water. It works when water is sent to the pad from a tank that sanitizes the water.
“What makes these splash pads so unique is they are handicapped accessible and available to anyone in the community free of charge,” said Webb, who targets the installation of the pad by late spring or early summer.
Other splash pads are located at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, and the town pool in Lebanon, Virginia.
Virtual fundraiser
Because of COVID-19, the Abingdon Rotary Club wasn’t able to hold its traditional Riverboat Night last year. Members came up with the idea to hold the golf ball raffle in order to help with the club’s annual fundraising. Last year’s virtual event was a success, so the club decided to host it again this year.
“It was a perfect fundraiser to hold in 2020 during COVID because there was no need to be present at the event or to have contact between seller and buyer,” said Joy Scruggs, a member of the board of directors. “We were able to advertise and sell chances through email, text and social media. With the price of one chance at $10, it’s a low-cost entry point that is friendly to almost everyone. Those who want to contribute more have that opportunity, but it only takes one golf ball to win.”
Here’s how it works.
The Golf Ball Drop is a raffle-style event that assigns donors with numbered golf balls, based on the number of chances purchased.
For example, one golf ball is $10; three golf balls are $25; six golf balls are $50; nine golf balls are $75; and 12 golf balls are a donation of $100.
Each chance purchased will be assigned a numbered golf ball. All golf balls will be dropped simultaneously over a golf hole from a bucket truck courtesy of Jerry’s Signs in Abingdon.
The donor with the numbered golf ball that goes into the hole or is closest to the hole will win $1,000; the second closest will win $200; the third closest will win $100; and the golf ball that is the farthest from the hole will get their $10 donation returned to them.
Depending on the local COVID-19 situation, Webb hopes the Riverboat Night and Rotary Frolics will resume in 2022.
Entries for the Golf Ball Drop can be purchased from any member of the Abingdon Rotary Club or by sending a message on the club’s Facebook page.
