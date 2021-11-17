Virtual golf ball fundraiser returns for second year

Other splash pads are located at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, and the town pool in Lebanon, Virginia.

Virtual fundraiser

Because of COVID-19, the Abingdon Rotary Club wasn’t able to hold its traditional Riverboat Night last year. Members came up with the idea to hold the golf ball raffle in order to help with the club’s annual fundraising. Last year’s virtual event was a success, so the club decided to host it again this year.

“It was a perfect fundraiser to hold in 2020 during COVID because there was no need to be present at the event or to have contact between seller and buyer,” said Joy Scruggs, a member of the board of directors. “We were able to advertise and sell chances through email, text and social media. With the price of one chance at $10, it’s a low-cost entry point that is friendly to almost everyone. Those who want to contribute more have that opportunity, but it only takes one golf ball to win.”

Here’s how it works.

The Golf Ball Drop is a raffle-style event that assigns donors with numbered golf balls, based on the number of chances purchased.