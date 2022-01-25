Damascus hires two residents to manage outdoor recreation and tourism program

DAMASCUS, Va. — Two Washington County residents have been hired to help grow outdoor recreation and tourism in Damascus.

Julie Kroll of Abingdon has been named recreation program director, and Jason Justice of Damascus will act as recreation project manager for the Southwest Virginia tourism hot spot that’s long been dubbed the “friendliest town on the trail.”

According to Kroll, the Town of Damascus has reinvented its recreation department to strengthen its position as the top outdoor destination in the Southwest Virginia region.

This strategic action follows in the footsteps of the new state-level Office of Outdoor Recreation formed by former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019. The new Office of Outdoor Recreation was created to highlight and promote the outdoor recreation industry in Virginia and to recruit new outdoor businesses to the commonwealth.

As program director, Kroll plans to highlight a recent honor received by the town when it recently was named “Top Tiny Town” by the Blue Ridge Magazine’s 2021 list of top adventure towns.

“We’re so excited about this recognition,” she said.

Katie Lamb, mayor of Damascus, said she is pleased that new developments in town have created a need for the new employees. “It shows the growth of our town and the good things going on, such as our new Appalachian Heritage Distillery and the Brinkwaters Hotel.

“The fact that we had to hire extra people to help us manage recreation and to bring more people to town is really exciting.”

Lamb said the hiring of Kroll and Justice will take the burden off town officials who had to multitask in order to carry out recreational projects. “Part of the roles had traditionally been split among the town manager, clerk and treasurer,” Lamb said.

Residents and tourists can expect to find new events throughout town in addition to community favorites, including Trail Days, Beaverdam Friday Jams and the Damascus Farmers Market.

Their role as new employees, according to Kroll, also will be to strengthen community image and sense of place.

“Damascus is a wonderful town with many recreational opportunities,” said Kroll.

“Damascus is the top outdoor destination in the Southwest Virginia region. The town is well known for its recreational access, including the Creeper Trail, Appalachian Trail and Mount Rogers.”

The new program director believes the pandemic wasn’t all bad news for the region.

“Local businesses have reported growth despite the pandemic, which can likely be attributed to an increase in staycations and family road trips on weekends,” Kroll said.

Justice, who grew up in the town, said he’s excited to see new growth and “maybe a little bit of improvements along the way.”

Kroll will assist with tourism and marketing, coordinating programming for recreational facilities in town including the new Laurel Creek Park and the Appalachian Trail Center that is scheduled to open later this year.

“The new trail center will feature pop-up style events, workshops and socials as ways to get the local residents more involved in the town,” she said.

The recreation department also will network with nonprofit organizations such as the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Creeper Trail Conservancy, both of which protect, manage and advocate for those trails.

Kroll will be responsible for publishing a quarterly newsletter, an additional tool for informing the community about upcoming events in town. She plans to publish an electronic newsletter in February.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.