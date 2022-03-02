 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wandering Around Washington: Abingdon promises studies, funds to fix creek flooding

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

Joe Tennis

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb wants to let the public know some things about Main Street and the floods on Town Creek.

“You can’t tell too much from the surface that work is being done,” Webb said. “But there are all kinds of work being done in the background.”

And that should make townsfolk in Abingdon happy after dealing with decades of floods on Main Street at the creek’s crossing.

A fix is coming, Webb said.

“There are multiple studies being conducted at this time,” Webb promised. “And we’ve been actively working on it for two years.”

Even so, it’s not a quick and easy fix, Webb said.

“It’s going to be a while before there’s actual work done at the site,” Webb said. “There’s going to be engineering work. You have to study it first to figure out how to alleviate the flooding.”

Once the studies are complete, construction plans will be coming, the mayor said.

The Abingdon Town Council has already set aside about $4 million in funds to fix the problem, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

How big a commitment is that?

Well, the town received about $8 million in ARPA funds.

“And we’ve dedicated half of that to fixing the flooding issues on Main Street at Town Creek,” Webb said. “We’re very motivated and dedicated to fixing the issues. But we want to make sure that the fix is a long-term fix and not a Band-Aid or a temporary fix.”

This will all take some time, Webb said.

“This has been an issue for 25-plus years. And nobody has ever stepped up to fix it and have it done. And this council has stepped up to do that,” Webb said.

“We’re just asking the public to be patient as we’re working to get the engineering stuff done. I think there are multiple layers of fixing this. We just have to make sure we’re doing this the right way.”

All the work being done right now is “behind the scenes,” Webb said. “I’m hoping to have everything truly fixed by 2026. And I think that’s a reasonable timeline.”

