Wandering Around Washington: Plumb Alley Day makes magnificent return

It might’ve been cloudy. But what an incredible party Abingdon celebrated on Saturday morning.

Everyone returned to Plumb Alley. I checked out the one-day festival, strolling from Cumming Street to the Washington County Courthouse.

It was incredible to see the town filled up with people again. It may not have been the crowds of yesteryear. But there was certainly a buzz of activity from the alley’s one-day festival on Saturday to the weekly farmers market. Sadly, I got to the farmers market too late to find any local honey for sale. But it was great to see the full market.

Let’s just hope the coronavirus doesn’t steal away the chance to have such a wonderful get-together again.

That’s what stopped the alley from having a festival since 2019. And, yes, I’ve seen bigger festivals in the alley.

But Saturday was pretty much like a miracle in town once again to have so much to see and spread out over an area that also made a really good walk for Saturday morning.

Since the festival had been canceled and the local club that sponsors it was not able to raise money for charities, maybe another day in the alley could happen this year. Just a suggestion. It sure would be fun just to see all those people back in town again as pedestrians.