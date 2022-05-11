Wandering Around Washington: Conservancy 'moving on'

I first heard about the Virginia Creeper Trail Club in the 1990s when I was writing an article about a book called “The Virginia Creeper Trail Companion” and while interviewing the authors in Watauga, Virginia.

Later, I would attend a few meetings of the club and even make presentations on the books I had written on Washington County and Virginia rail trails.

Along the way, I wrote an article on the Findlay House — an Abingdon building near the head of the Virginia Creeper Trail. That house became a welcome center, with the club — later known as a “conservancy” — running the welcome center in conjunction with the town of Abingdon.

That town sent an eviction notice to the conservancy on April 22. The town wants all of that space to house a new welcome center. Yet the eviction was a 30-day notice with some wiggle room, as town officials said they would take some time to talk to the conservancy about what was going on.

But once it hit the news that the conservancy folks who put up benches and historic markers along the trail would no longer have a home, several folks offered to give the conservancy a new space — from Washington County and Damascus to the U.S. Forest Service.

In the end, as of Monday, it remained unclear what would happen.

Yet I did receive a letter on Monday afternoon from Matt Crum, president of the conservancy, and Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director, saying that the conservancy was going to consider other possibilities.

“We’re moving on,” Quigley told me on Monday.

But, she said, they are not yet ready to disclose the actual location for the new office space.

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb also received that letter.

“Apparently, they have decided to leave,” Webb told me. “I hate they are leaving, but that’s their prerogative.”